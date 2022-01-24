ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs-Bills game was the best of the year

By Braulio Perez
 3 days ago
Holy hell. Was that not one of the best things you've ever witnessed? We're of course talking about the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills on Sunday...

Joyce Hyatt
2d ago

If the Bills had won the toss, they would have won! Allen was spectacular, also. It was the team who had the ball last.It don't seem fair to me that only one team gets a chance to win in a tie game, buy that's the rule!

Ken Donaldson
2d ago

Best of the year? It was the greatest I've ever seen and I can still tell you all about Super Bowl I.

ClutchPoints

Chiefs HC Andy Reid reacts to Josh Allen, Bills’ comments on controversial OT rules

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills played a game for the ages in the AFC Divisional Round, as Kansas City only just edged out Buffalo 42-36. Besides the incredible quarterback show put on by Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, one of the biggest storylines after the game was the controversial overtime rule, which prevented Allen and the Bills from touching the ball. Allen spoke about the rule, noting that it “is what it is” but that he’d likely be celebrating if it was the other way around too. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid seemed to offer a response to those comments when speaking about the controversial OT rules, via NBC Sports.
NFL
iheart.com

Twitter Roasts Patrick Mahomes' Brother, Fiancée Again After Viral Video

Patrick Mahomes put together one of the most impressive comeback performances in NFL history to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to their fourth consecutive AFC Championship Game appearance on Sunday (January 23) night. However, some of the attention has been shifted negatively to his loved ones. Numerous social media users...
NFL
12up

Patrick Mahomes was nothing but classy after Chiefs win

The scenes of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrating their thrilling win over the Buffalo Bills will never be forgotten. With that said, as fired up as Patrick Mahomes was, he simply had to find Josh Allen to show him love. The Chiefs-Bills game was unreal and Allen was spectacular. While...
NFL
FanSided

3 Bills who won’t be back next year after heartbreaking loss to Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills should expect to lose these three players in free agency this offseason. A season of great promise ended in total heartbreak for the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round. Buffalo was 13 seconds away from hosting the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2021 AFC Championship Game. Unfortunately, their...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Star receiver wants to sign with Chiefs this offseason

Patrick Mahomes already has plenty of weapons to throw to. Come this offseason, he could be getting another one. Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported on Tuesday that Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Juju Smith-Schuster is hoping to join Kansas City as a free agent and has expressed that desire. Wilson adds that Smith-Schuster nearly signed with the Chiefs last offseason after they offered him a one-year, $8 million deal with $3 million in incentives. Instead though, Smith-Schuster returned to Pittsburgh on a one-year, $8 million deal.
NFL
New York Post

Brittany Matthews, Jackson Mahomes have turned the internet against the Chiefs

Chiefs Kingdom may be the only fanbase lauding Brittany Matthews’ postgame theatrics. After Kansas City’s 42-36 overtime victory against Buffalo on Sunday, NFL fans quickly threw their support to the Bengals ahead of next week’s AFC Championship game. While the NFL world remains in awe of Patrick Mahomes after another virtuoso performance, the internet seems unified in their annoyance towards his supporters — specifically, his fiancée, Matthews, and younger brother, Jackson.
NFL
