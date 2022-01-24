Chiefs-Bills game was the best of the year
Holy hell. Was that not one of the best things you've ever witnessed? We're of course talking about the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills on Sunday...www.12up.com
If the Bills had won the toss, they would have won! Allen was spectacular, also. It was the team who had the ball last.It don't seem fair to me that only one team gets a chance to win in a tie game, buy that's the rule!
Best of the year? It was the greatest I've ever seen and I can still tell you all about Super Bowl I.
