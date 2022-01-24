ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Designer Thierry Mugler Dies at 73, Museums Work to Value NFT Donations, and More: Morning Links for January 24, 2022

By The Editors of ARTnews
ARTnews
ARTnews
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SANau_0du46MGy00

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

The Headlines

THE PIONEERING, LARGER-THAN-LIFE FASHION DESIGNER THIERRY MUGLER died on Sunday at the age of 73, the New York Times reports. A master of dramatic silhouettes, Mugler was “one of the principal architects of a late-’80s aesthetic that married S&M and high fashion,” Jacob Bernstein wrote in the Times . His clothes have adorned everyone from Diana Ross to Kate Moss and Kim Kardashian to Cardi B ; his Angel perfume was a bestseller, and he was a pioneer in casting trans models for his spectacle-filled shows in the ‘80s, the Guardian reported . CNN noted that a survey of his work, which opened in 2019 at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts , is now on view at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris.

A MONDAY ARTIST ROUNDUP. Painter Jonas Wood ’s latest show, a blockbuster at David Kordansky Gallery in Los Angeles, is titled “Plants and Animals,” and features quite a few depictions of man’s best friend. “I just like dogs,” he told Jonathan Griffin in Cultured . Also in L.A., artist Samara Golden has unveiled one of her topsy-turvy mirror environments at Night Gallery, describing it to Jori Finkel in the New York Times as “a brain where different thoughts battle with each other.” And for its “Overlooked” column, the Times ran an obituary for Chicago’s Lee Godie , who died in 1994, at age 85. A charismatic and mysterious figure who sold her work on the street for years, Godie was “one of the city’s most iconoclastic artists,” Jeremy Lybarger wrote.

The Digest

DEALER DEEP DIVES. New York gallerist Jack Shainman opened up his home in upstate Kinderhook, where he also has a massive space, to share his personal collection with Cultured , and PPOW director Eden Deering discussed her career with the New York Times .

Stuart E. Eizenstat , a diplomat and lawyer who was involved in creating the Washington Principles for the restitution of looted art, is representing the owners of a Pissarro allegedly confiscated by the Nazis, a move that has “surprised some experts in the field,” Graham Bowley reported. In statement, Eizenstat said, “Different claims to artworks that changed hands during World War II have different merits; some are clear cut and some are not.” [The New York Times]

Columnist Carolina A. Miranda wrote about the increasing appearance of QR codes at museums in order to provide curatorial information, and argued that the Los Angeles County Museum of Art ‘s “QR code use has gone from techno-additive to grating digital tic.” [Los Angeles Times]

Speaking of museums and technology: the proper method for valuing NFTs that are donated to arts institutions, for insurance and tax purposes, is currently being developed, Kevin T. Dugan reported. A CryptoPunk given to the Institute for Contemporary Art Miami has been in escrow for six months as professionals research its proper valuation. [Intelligencer/New York]

New research indicates that a 1930 Yves Tanguy painting purchased at auction in 1985 is a work that was believed to have been destroyed in an attack by fascists at a Paris cinema during the year the work was made. [The Observer/The Guardian]

Harvey G. Stack , a renowned dealer of rare coins, has died at 93. He is believed to have conducted more numismatic auction sales than anyone else, and his firm says it has at some point handled every type of U.S. coin ever minted. [The New York Times]

The Kicker

THE KING OF ALL MEDIA. Artist Damien Hirst seems to be indefatigable these days. He has a show of “Pipe Cleaner Animal” sculptures at the ArtSpace gallery at Claridge’s hotel in London, he has sold out his recent “Cherry Blossom” paintings, and he has been watching people discuss and trade his NFT project , “The Currency,” online. “It goes up and down, it’s got value one minute, and not the next,” Hirst told the New York Times of that last venture, explaining that, “It’s like being in a cult, and I’m the cult leader.” [NYT]

More from ARTnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

In a New Portrait Series, Alex Prager Takes Her Camera to the Mountains

Last year artist Alex Prager went up the Santa Monica Mountains in a state of contemplation. History was on her side: countless artists had retreated there to nature in search of cosmic purpose or self-actualization and returned with a good story. And by then, it was almost two years into a pandemic spread partially by touch, so it couldn’t be any lonelier at the top.  Over two decades, in the course of several bodies of photography, the Los Angeles–based artist has established a signature aesthetic: meticulously constructed tableaux; rushing crowds in blown-out colors; and women whose subtle anachronisms of style suggest they’ve...
PHOTOGRAPHY
ARTnews

Louis Vuitton Shows Final Virgil Abloh Collection, Curator Stephane Ackermann Dies, and More: Morning Links for January 21, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines FAIR PLAY. Running an art fair does not sound like a fun job these days, with case spikes and health regulations constantly threatening the best-laid plans. Art Basel Hong Kong is on the calendar for March (with a bevy of “ghost booths”), but has May dates as a backup, as ARTnews has noted. TEFAF Maastricht in the Netherlands has rescheduled its March fair to June. And right now, in Los Angeles, the LA Art Show is on; a bevy of events, including Frieze, arrive next month. In the L.A. Times, Deborah Vankin writes that a “choose your own adventure” approach has taken hold, as people make their own...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ARTnews

Netherlands Approves Controversial $199 M. Rembrandt Buy, Tracey Emin Slams Boris Johnson, and More: Morning Links for January 20, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines DUTCH MASTERS. The Senate in the Netherlands gave the go-ahead for the government’s purchase of a 1636 Rembrandt self-portrait from the Rothschild family for €175 million (about $199 million), a plan that had faced criticism, the Art Newspaper reports. The deal is being done via a trust in the Cook Islands (a tax haven) linked to a holding company in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (ditto), as the Guardian reports, and some argued that the deal is counter to the country’s efforts to quash tax avoidance. Its culture minister has reportedly defended the buy as a once-in-a-generation opportunity. (Spoken like a true collector.) Meanwhile, Artforum reports,...
EUROPE
Elle

Thierry Mugler Invented the Modern-Day Fembot

Style Points is a weekly column about how fashion intersects with the wider world. For his fall 1989 "Buick" collection, Manfred Thierry Mugler turned women into race cars. Clad in souped-up supermodel silhouettes that resembled high-design 1950's automobiles, his models strutted around in their hubcap bra cups and fender peplums. They shared the hard-edged mien of the women in Tamara de Lempicka's paintings, all chrome finishes and knowing sneers. The era's cars had been modeled on female curves in an attempt to humanize the machines; now, Mugler was reverse engineering the equation. That show might have been the ultimate expression of his vision—the female body celebrated and transformed into something both slickly commercial and dreamily conceptual.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
StyleCaster

Thierry Mugler Called His Surgeries ‘Architectural Research’—Here’s How He Used His Face For Art

Like his fashion designs, Thierry Mugler‘s face was also used as a form of art. Mugler, the founder of the French fashion house Mugler, had underwent several facial reconstructive surgeries in his life before his death in 2022. Mugler, whose full name was Manfred Thierry Mugler, died on January 23, 2022 of “natural causes.” He was 73 years old. “#RIP We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace,” his team wrote in an Intagram post at the time in both English and French. “Nous avons l’immense tristesse...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
International Business Times

Fashion Designer Thierry Mugler Dies Aged 73: Facebook Statement

French designer Thierry Mugler, who reigned over fashion in the 1980s, died on Sunday at the age of 73 of "natural causes", according to his agent. Mugler's daring collections came to define the decade's power dressing, with his clothes noted for their structured and sophisticated silhouettes. In later years, he...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Rihanna Adds Contrast to All-Black Skintight Activewear in an Oversized Balenciaga Plaid Jacket & Knife Boots in NYC

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Rihanna walks the streets of NYC in style. The “Do Ya Thang” singer was spotted while out and about in New York City on Tuesday night. For the ensemble, Rihanna donned a black and blue plaid oversized jacket by Balenciaga that featured a zipper and two big front pockets. Underneath, she wore the label’s black stretchy turtleneck and leggings that added some functionality to the look. She accessorized with a black Raf Simons baseball cap and glittery dangling earrings. To ground...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Yves Tanguy Painting Thought to Be Lost During Fascist Raid Is Found and Repaired

For decades, scholars thought that a painting by Surrealist artist Yves Tanguy was destroyed during a raid on a Paris cinema led by two right-wing groups. Now, in a find that has shocked even those with a deep knowledge of Tanguy’s oeuvre, that painting has been found and brought back to its original state. It turns out that that painting, Fraud in the Garden (1930), had been hiding in plain sight, in a way. The Guardian reports that the painting had been bought at auction in 1985 by a French owner who had suspected that the work may be the one...
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pissarro
Person
Diana Ross
Person
Damien Hirst
Person
Thierry Mugler
Person
Kate Moss
Person
Yves Tanguy
ARTnews

London Department Store to Stage Massive Victor Vasarely Exhibition with Metaverse Twist

In a mash of collaborations between art, fashion, and technology, the Selfridges department store in London has partnered with fashion brand Paco Rabanne and Fondation Vasarely to present “Universe,” a physical exhibition and NFT and metaverse venture marking the 25th anniversary of the death of famed Op artist Victor Vasarely. The collaboration to mount this exhibition comes after Paco Rabanne creative director Julien Dossena used several of Vasarely’s trippy geometric patterns as the basis for the brand’s Spring Summer 2022 collection, which was unveiled last June and is now being released for purchase. Running from January 13 to March 31, the department store will display 55...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ARTnews

Sheldon Solow’s Long-Inaccessible Art Collection to Be Displayed to the Public

A space that hosts art from the collection of the late New York real estate developer Sheldon Solow will at long last begin welcoming the public in 2023. Located at 9 West 57th Street, it has for more than two decades been inaccessible to the public. The gallery will be revamped as part of a plan to expand one of the Manhattan building’s towers on West 58th Street this year, the New York Post reported on Monday. The mogul’s grandson, Hayden Soloviev, who currently serves as vice chairman of his family’s newly formed development and agricultural company the Soloviev Group, confirmed...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Netscape Founder Surrenders Antiquities Identified as Looted, Man Attacks London Statue, and More: Morning Links for January 13, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines HEADING HOME. James H. Clark, the entrepreneur behind the Netscape internet browser, has voluntarily relinquished 35 Cambodian and Southeast Asian antiquities after being shown evidence by U.S. authorities that they were looted, the New York Times reports. Clark spent some $35 million on the material, which he acquired from dealer Douglas A. J. Latchford , who was awaiting trial on antiquities-smuggling charges when he died in 2020. Clark told the paper, “As a naïve person, I had apparently somewhat ignorantly acquired one of the nicest private collections of Cambodian antiquities.” Latchford’s daughter gave his art holdings to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art Gallery#Obituary#Art World#The New York Times#Guardian#Cnn#Cultured#Ppow
ARTnews

Art-Filled Sicilian Castle That Appeared in Third ‘Godfather’ Film Comes to Sale for $6.9 M.

Near the Ionian coast in the southern slopes of Sicily, there sits a 19th-century castle built by a prominent mining baron that remains, against all odds, intact. Now, the private complex, which boasts three joint buildings, 22 rooms, its own park, and commissioned artworks, is being offered for sale for €6 million ($6.9 million). Baron Agostino Pennisi di Floristella commissioned Palermo architect Giuseppe Patricolo to design the castle, which was completed by 1800 and built on the site of a former hotel. During the ’70s, the castle was used as a set in the third film in Francis Ford Coppola’s “Godfather”...
REAL ESTATE
ARTnews

Creative Capital Funds 50 Artist Projects for a Total of $2.5 M., Including Projects by Teresita Fernández, American Artist, Kameelah Janan Rasheed

The New York–based nonprofit Creative Capital has announced the 50 artist projects it will fund as part of its 2022 Creative Capital Awards. Each project will receive varying amounts up to $50,000, with the amount of funds being administered this year totaling $2.5 million. For the 2022 cycle, Creative Capital increased the number of projects it will fund from 35 to 50, and the organization reported that 90 percent of awardees identify as Asian, Black, Indigenous, or Latinx artists. Selected from more than 4,000 applications received after an open call, the awardees were chosen by a 14-member panel that included curators...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Tate Liverpool Seeks Architecture Plans for $34 M. Refurbishment

Tate Liverpool, a part of the Tate museums network that opened in the North of England in 1988, has commenced a search for an architect for a “major reimagining of its landmark gallery on Royal Albert Dock Liverpool.” Housed in a historic former warehouse dating back to the 19th century, the museum was designed more than three decades ago by architect Sir James Stirling. The aim of the next phase is to secure what a press release described as a “refurbishment of its gallery and public spaces that will enable it to thrive for the next 30 years.” Among the institution’s...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Major KAWS Exhibition Opens at the Serpentine and on Fortnite: ‘It’s Like a Mirror’

The artist known as KAWS has become known for his collaborations; the latest one crosses lines between the physical world of the exhibition space and the virtual world. In his first major solo museum exhibition in London, KAWS will reach a larger audience than ever before: “NEW FICTION, KAWS” is opening Tuesday simultaneously at the Serpentine Galleries in London and on the hugely popular video game Fortnite. The curator of the exhibition, Daniel Birnbaum, described the exhibit as conventional: “It looks just like a modernist show with paintings and sculptures, basically.” But in addition to IRL works by KAWS, with a...
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
ARTnews

Phoenix Art Museum Names Jeremy Mikolajczak Next Director

The Phoenix Art Museum in Arizona has named Jeremy Mikolajczak as its new director. Mikolajczak, who begins in April, replaces Tim Rodgers, who was at the institution for less than a year before leaving to become the director of the Museum of Arts and Design in New York. Mikolajczak is currently the director of the Tucson Museum of Art, which he has led since 2016. During his tenure there, he oversaw a capital campaign for an expansion of the museum’s campus, which included the establishment of an art education center and a wing for Latin American art. Prior to moving to...
PHOENIX, AZ
ARTnews

Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth to Mount Epic Exhibition of ‘Women Painting Women’

“Why have there been no great women artists?” is the question at the heart of a Linda Nochlin essay by the same name, first published in ARTnews in 1971. In that article, Nochlin argued against the “insidious” answer that the question provoked: “There are no great women artists because women are incapable of greatness.” The 50th anniversary of “Why Have There Been No Great Women Artists?” last year prompted Andrea Karnes, chief curator of the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth in Texas, to revisit Nochlin’s essay. In her forthcoming show “Women Painting Women,” Karnes aims to make clear that nothing—and...
FORT WORTH, TX
ARTnews

New York’s Independent Art Fair Announces 2022 Exhibitor List

The Independent art fair has announced 61 galleries that will participate in its forthcoming edition in New York, scheduled to take over Lower Manhattan’s Spring Studios May 5–8. Several New York galleries are lined up to offer their wares at the fair, including Canada, Mitchell-Innes & Nash, P.P.O.W., Derek Eller Gallery, and Ross + Kramer, which made headlines earlier this month when it announced that 15 NFTs it owned, valued at $2.2 million, had been digitally stolen. Other galleries taking part include L.A.’s Night Gallery, London’s Alison Jacques, Brazil’s A Gentil Carioca, and Chicago’s Corbett vs. Dempsey. Sixteen galleries will participate in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Jonathan Brown, Art Historian Who Wrote Defining Books on Velázquez, Dies at 82

Jonathan Brown, an art historian known for his writings about Diego Velázquez, died this month at 82. The Museo Nacional del Prado in Madrid, where he curated several exhibitions, confirmed his death in an obituary. Brown had also been a fixture at New York University, where he had been a professor since 1977, as well as at institutions such as at the Frick Collection in New York. Brown’s interest in Spanish art, particularly that of Velázquez, began during a year spent abroad in Madrid while studying at Dartmouth College. In 1960, he graduated from Dartmouth and went on to receive a...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

ARTnews

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
322K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy