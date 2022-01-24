Parity Technologies and MediLedger Network Announce Partnership to Deliver Blockchain-Powered Solutions to the Life Sciences Industry

Innodisk, a leading global provider of industrial flash and memory solutions, reflects on its AIoT wins of last year and outlook for 2022. Even now, in 2022, AIoT is still a buzz that’s impossible for business leaders to ignore however many are still not exactly sure how the pieces of the AIoT puzzle fit together or where to start. But the business proposition is clear, with 39.1% annual growth expected over the next five years. To seize the opportunities in the AIoT market, in 2021, Innodisk joined up with its subsidiaries to form an AIoT data-centric ecosystem called the “AIoT All-Round Service” that combines their expertise to provide a full-service industrial AIoT package.

SOFTWARE ・ 3 HOURS AGO