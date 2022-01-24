ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parity Technologies and MediLedger Network Announce Partnership to Deliver Blockchain-Powered Solutions to the Life Sciences Industry

By AIT News Desk
 3 days ago

Chronicled, the technology company behind MediLedger Network, has entered into a partnership with Parity Technologies, the developer behind Polkadot and Substrate; together the two will leverage modern peer-to-peer communication and blockchain technologies to improve the integrity and efficiency of the Life Sciences supply chain. The MediLedger Network is the...

