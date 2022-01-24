ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Spanish monarch’s sister and husband break up after 25 years

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78Gh_0du45evj00
FILE - Spain's Duke of Palma Inaki Urdangarin and Princess Cristina de Borbon, left, show their daughter Irene in Barcelona, Spain, on June 8, 2005. The sister of Spain’s King Felipe VI, Cristina de Borbón, and her husband, Inaki Urdangarin, are announcing the end of their marriage after nearly 25 years together. The announcement on Monday came a week after a gossip magazine in Spain published photos of Urdangarin taking a stroll in a southern French coastal town while holding hands with a work colleague. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

MADRID (AP) — The sister of Spain’s King Felipe VI, Cristina de Borbón, and her husband, Iñaki Urdangarin, are announcing the end of their marriage after nearly 25 years together, Spain’s state news agency EFE reported Monday, citing a statement from the couple.

The announcement came a week after a gossip magazine in Spain published photos of Urdangarin taking a stroll in a southern French coastal town while holding hands with a work colleague.

In their statement to EFE, the couple asked for “respect” for a private decision “to end our marriage relationship by mutual agreement.” They added that their commitment to their four children remained “intact,” the agency said.

Urdangarin, a 54-year-old former Olympic handball medal winner, was convicted of fraud and tax evasion in 2018. He served part of his five-year and 10-month sentence until early last year in a northern Spanish prison before judges allowed him to swap it for community work.

Due to the corruption scandal, the couple was stripped of their aristocratic titles and dropped from the Royal House’s payroll.

The judicial process, which also saw Cristina questioned and fined as a beneficiary of her husband’s crimes, contributed to the erosion of the royal family’s image, leading eventually to the abdication of Juan Carlos I, who passed on the throne to his son, Felipe, in 2014.

Cristina, 56, now lives in Geneva, Switzerland.

The couple married in Oct. 1997 at a lavish ceremony in Barcelona.

Urdangarin was asked last week about the photos published by Lecturas, a magazine focused on celebrities, as he went to work at a consulting firm in the Basque northern city of Vitoria.

“These are things that happen,” he answered.

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

King of Spain's Sister Separates From Husband

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish King Felipe VI's sister Princess Cristina and her husband Inaki Urdangarin, who was jailed in 2018 for tax fraud and embezzlement, have separated after he was caught with another woman by a gossip magazine. "By mutual agreement, we have decided to cease our marital relationship. Our...
WORLD
People

Queen Letizia of Spain Wears Her Mother-in-Law's Dress from Over 40 Years Ago

Queen Letizia of Spain has dipped into her mother-in-law's royal closet again!. The royal joined her husband King Felipe on Monday to attend the reception of the accredited diplomatic corps accredited in Spain at the Royal Palace in Madrid. For the occasion, she wore a Valentino dress — a green skirt topped with a floral blouse featuring sheer long sleeves — that previously belonged Felipe's mother, Queen Sofia.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Iñaki Urdangarin
Person
Juan Carlos
People

Princess Cristina of Spain Separates from Husband After He Was Pictured with Another Woman

King Felipe of Spain's younger sister Princess Cristina has announced her separation from husband Inaki Urdangarin after 24 years of marriage. "By mutual agreement we have decided to break off our marriage. Our commitment to our children remains intact. Since this is a private decision we ask the utmost respect of all those around us," the couple, who have four children, said in a statement according to The Times.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

King Felipe of Spain's sister Infanta Cristina announces separation from Iñaki Urdangarin

King Felipe of Spain's sister, Infanta Cristina de Borbón, has confirmed her separation from husband Iñaki Urdangarin after nearly 25 years of marriage. In a statement shared on HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA!, the couple said: "By mutual consent, we have decided to end our marriage. Our commitment to our children remains intact. Since it is a private decision, we ask for the utmost respect from all those around us. Cristina de Borbón and Iñaki Urdangarin."
WORLD
Us Weekly

Princess Cristina of Spain Splits From Husband Inaki Urdangarin After 24 Years of Marriage Amid Cheating Scandal

Calling it quits. Princess Cristina of Spain and her husband, Inaki Urdangarin, have split after 24 years of marriage. “By mutual agreement we have decided to break off our marriage,” the estranged couple said in a statement to The Times on Monday, January 24. “Our commitment to our children remains intact. Since this is a private decision, we ask the utmost respect of all those around us.”
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Family#Tax Evasion#Monarch#Holding Hands#Spanish#Ap#Efe#French#The Royal House#Basque
E! News

Princess Cristina of Spain and Husband Break Up After His Alleged Affair

Watch: Swedish Royal Family: Scandals, Romance & More. After 24 years of marriage, Princess Cristina of Spain and her husband Inaki Urdangarin are splitting up. The former couple announced their breakup in a joint statement to Spanish state-owned newswire EFE on Jan. 24. "By mutual agreement we have decided to...
WORLD
NBC Sports

Spanish Vuelta to return to Barcelona after 11-year absence

BARCELONA, Spain – The Spanish Vuelta will begin in Barcelona in 2023, returning to the city after an 11-year absence, organizers said. Barcelona will host the official start of the race with a time trial held entirely within the Catalan city. The second stage will also finish in Barcelona.
SPORTS
tatler.com

The King of Spain's niece is Europe's latest social media It girl

It's an interesting time to be a next-gen member of one of Europe's historic royal families. If you're a sizeable few steps down the line of succession, you aren't expected to ever reign, and your life is, essentially, your own. So their strict protocols around social media aren't so tight - which is giving rise to a new generation of royal influencers. Last week, we reported on Norway's Leah Behn, the daughter of Princess Märtha-Louise. This week, it's the turn of the former King Juan Carlos of Spain's granddaughter, Victoria de Marichalar y Borbón, who is swiftly becoming an It girl on the European social scene.
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Relationships
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Royals
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Celebrities
tatler.com

The princess who will be Norway's second ever queen turns 18 today

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. 2022 is a golden year when it comes to royals celebrating landmark birthdays. The Duchess of Cambridge turned 40 earlier this month, while Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and Queen Letizia of Spain will both celebrate their 50th birthdays later in the year. In Norway, their princess has officially come of age, as Princess Ingrid Alexandra turned 18 on 21 January.
EUROPE
HOLAUSA

Exciting baby news for Princess Sofia of Sweden’s family

Princess Sofia of Sweden has a new niece! The royal’s sister Lina has welcomed her first child with Mattias Wikström. The baby girl was born on Jan. 8, according to Svensk Damtidning . In a text to the magazine, the new mom wrote: “We are happy to...
WORLD
Hello Magazine

This is what Archie and Lilibet call their mother Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex shared a sweet insight into her family's dynamic as she and her husband Prince Harry released their Christmas card last week. The message on the photocard revealed what Harry and Meghan's two-year-old son Archie, and his baby sister Lilibet, will grow up calling their parents – Mama and Papa.
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

735K+
Followers
380K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy