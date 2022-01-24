FTX and SALT Agree to Multi-Year Partnership, Launch Crypto Bahamas

A new crypto farm, EGridd, is all set to dawn in a new era of green energy space by launching the world’s FIRST Green Energy Blockchain Ecosystem, that will be powered by a revolutionary patented Magnetic Generator Technology as one of the first of many technologies we aim to bring under our umbrella of offerings. The cutting-edge Green Blockchain ecosystem aims to support people with convenient access to eco-friendly renewable energy through a decentralized P2P network of green energy suppliers with energy users. EGridd is driven by the mission to enable people to buy clean, renewable energy without extra costs, by maintaining at the same price as conventional power plants and striving to be more costs effective in the near future, yet adding opportunities to access and yield from, while raising awareness to be more socially driven to aid in our environmental issues, than just being end energy consumers as most of us are today.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO