FTX and SALT Agree to Multi-Year Partnership, Launch Crypto Bahamas

Sapphire and Tiger Global lead latest round furthering Blockdaemon’s mission to connect institutions to blockchains with one integration. Blockdaemon, the leading institutional-grade blockchain infrastructure company for node management and staking, has announced that it has closed a Series C funding round of USD $207 million with a post-money valuation of $3.25 billion. The round was led by Sapphire and Tiger Global, with participation from existing investors SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Boldstart Ventures, StepStone Group, Matrix Capital Management, and Lerer Hippeau. Galaxy Digital has also joined Blockdaemon’s cap table. The company is also announcing its partnership with Stakewise to augment liquid staking, as well as its own DeFi Fund to provide greater access to economic opportunity in the crypto ecosystem.
