ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis again looks to block Burger King drive-thrus

By Mark Reilly
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A fight over proposed drive-thru lanes at two Minneapolis Burger King sites that fans of drive-thru dramas had thought was settled before the pandemic is back for a sequel. The Star Tribune reports...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Business robberies in Minneapolis spiked in late 2021

They may not get as much attention as carjackings or homicides, but robberies of convenience stores and other business are also on the upswing in Minneapolis. That's the takeaway from a Star Tribune report that found at least 132 business robberies in the city last year, up from 122 in 2020 and 100 in 2019. There was a big spike last fall, with robberies in October and November doubling from the year-ago period, according to police data.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Product consulting agency Uncommon is Dayton's project second office tenant

The Dayton's Project said Monday that Uncommon, a product consulting firm, has become the second office tenant in the remodeled former department store. It's the first permanent office for Uncommon, whose clients include Olive & June, a seller of press-on nails that the firm helped place in Target stores. Previously the one-year-old business employed a work from home-model.
DAYTON, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Restaurants
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Nicollet, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Restaurants
Minneapolis, MN
Food & Drinks
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
Minneapolis, MN
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive Thru#Food Drink#The Star Tribune#Burger Kings#Burger King Corp#Reopenings
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Bizspotlight

Enclave, a fully integrated development, construction and property management company headquartered in West Fargo, ND, has opened an office in the West End Plaza of St. Louis Park to support their continued growth and projects in the Twin Cities metro. Josh Wilcox will lead as Enclave’s President of Development, Finance & Investments. A seasoned emerging business leader and resident of the Twin Cities area, Wilcox brings more than 20 years of experience in the global real estate industry, with expertise in the areas of real estate investments, capital markets, risk and operational assessments, and capital management. A proven strategic leader who has driven revenue and operational growth throughout his career, Wilcox spent time in Strategy, Finance, Operations, Growth, and Consulting roles at the likes of Citigroup, Deloitte, CBRE and Varde Partners prior to joining Enclave. “We’re thrilled to welcome Josh to the team and know he will be a great match in helping Enclave continue on its current growth trajectory at an all-new level,” said Co-Founder of Enclave, Austin Morris. “As a development-focused organization, Josh’s leadership will be pivotal to our company as a whole, and especially in this market where we have chosen to solidify our permanent presence.” Enclave offers its partners real estate investment opportunities with a focus on multi-family, commercial and industrial spaces with the unique ability to act as developer, contractor and property manager to deliver unparalleled results. “The quantity, quality and performance of Enclave’s portfolio is remarkable,” said Wilcox. “The company’s aptitude for continued strategic growth and strong operating and investing fundamentals are not only admirable, but make Enclave well-positioned to support the Minneapolis market and beyond.” Over the last decade, Enclave has transformed from a two-person start-up to a team of more than 125 professionals, completing over 100 projects across North Dakota, Minnesota, South Dakota and beyond. Since the company’s entrance to the Twin Cities market in 2019, they’ve developed more than 1.5 million SF of multi-family and mixed-used space with projects in Savage, Shakopee, Rogers, Maple Grove, Brooklyn Park and Richfield with developments planned for Plymouth, Bloomington, and Hastings, among others. Enclave’s St. Louis Park Office is located at 1660 S Hwy 100, Suite 502. For additional information, visit enclavecompanies.com. About Enclave: Founded in 2011, Enclave is a leading development, construction and property management company offering distinct real estate investment opportunities, general contracting services and oversight of investment properties across the upper Midwest and beyond. A fully integrated company with more than 125 team members, Enclave’s portfolio includes multi-family, mixed-use, commercial and industrial spaces that inspire people to do their best work and live their best life. A 50 Best Place to work for three years in a row and counting, Enclave is an award-winning workplace comprised of empowered and bold team members who are revolutionizing what an inspiring space truly is.
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis, St. Paul adopting vaccine mandate for restaurants and bars

A temporary vaccine mandate impacting businesses that serve food or drinks indoors will go into effect next Wednesday across Minneapolis and St. Paul. A week after Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter announced they were reinstating citywide mask mandates, they hosted a joint press conference Wednesday to announce the new vaccine mandate, requiring patrons to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative test administered by a medical professional within 72 hours.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Steele Smiley's new Stalk & Spade concept coming to Edina and Minneapolis

Crisp & Green founder Steele Smiley's latest healthy fast-casual concept is adding two new locations in the Twin Cities this spring before it expands nationwide. Stalk & Spade will likely open in Edina at 50th & France and on Washington Avenue in Minneapolis' North Loop around the same time in April. Both will be located near existing Crisp & Green locations – a brand Smiley also owns – and will offer an expanded menu.
EDINA, MN
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

U.S. Bank, Deluxe and Ameriprise push back return to downtown Minneapolis

Downtown Minneapolis was set to welcome potentially thousands of workers back Monday, but the omicron variant has scuttled many of those plans. U.S. Bancorp, Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Deluxe Corp. are now telling workers that they can stay home due to the new Covid-19 variant that's spreading quickly through the community. It's just the latest setback for downtown Minneapolis, which has been void of most of its white-collar workforce for more than a year and a half.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Ryan Cos. sells portfolio of 11 medical-office buildings to Harrison Street

Ryan Cos. US Inc. has sold a 500,778-square-foot portfolio of 11 medical office buildings to Harrison Street, an investment management firm based in Chicago. Minneapolis-based Ryan, which announced the deal on Monday, said the 11 buildings are scattered across six states: Florida, Illinois, Minnesota, North Carolina, North Dakota and Wisconsin.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/twincities

Comments / 0

Community Policy