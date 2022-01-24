ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5,000-Horsepower Devel Sixteen Supercar Seen On Public Roads

By Jarryd Neves
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With just over 5,000-horsepower on tap, the Devel Sixteen is about as powerful as supercars get. The Dubai-based brand was founded in 2006, and after numerous promises of being near production-ready (it was slated for a 2019 launch), there's still no sign of a production-ready model…until now. First...

carbuzz.com

Comments / 79

All4OneaNd1ForMe
2d ago

This is another fine reason of why we are our own worst enemy. What good comes from this car besides leaving your balls in the back seat when you hit the gas pedal

Reply(5)
10
Nate Lawrence
2d ago

definitely not gonna see one in California and if you do it won't have wheels or a catalytic converter lmao

Reply(4)
14
Leg Sandwich
2d ago

Perfect for first time driver license road test. Just gotta blindfold the tester. Parallel parking might be fun at 200mph also.

Reply
4
#Horsepower#Supercar#Vehicles#The Devel Sixteen#V16#Bugatti#Italian
