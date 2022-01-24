ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ doctor: Military aid ‘huge help’; vaccine mandate won’t impact hospital staffing

By Kristine Garcia, Dan Mannarino, Hazel Sanchez, Veronica Rosario
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VZtAT_0du44GuC00

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – Health care workers in New Jersey have three days to comply with Gov. Phil Murphy’s mandate, requiring them to get their first vaccine dose by Jan. 27.

Murphy doubled down on health care workers and anyone who works in high-risk settings, which could have a drastic impact on staffing shortages which skyrocketed during the recent COVID-19 surge. Despite a shortage in cases, President and CEO of University Hospital in Newark Dr. Shereef Elnahal said he does not believe the new vaccine mandate would impact staffing.

Currently, there are only about 8% of health care workers who get tested weekly. About 92% are already vaccinated, and they will push to get more people boosted, according to Elnahal.

“We’ve had bigger staffing problems with people being out due to COVID or for reasons related to COVID,” he said.

As for military aid, Elnahal said there are several people across all positions within University Hospital that have been a major help already.

“They’re a major source of morale boost,” he said. “This has been a huge help already.”

The military aid is expected to stay with the hospital for at least 30 days. The hospital has a chance to request an exception, but Elnahal said there is a high demand for military help across the country.

Elnahal said he also believes they have peaked in COVID cases and hospitalizations. However, he said deaths may see an uptick over the next week or so due to a lag in sicknesses.

PIX11

Newark University Hospital gets military aid amid COVID surge

NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) – A military medical team is now on the ground in Newark, New Jersey after arriving early Thursday to assist with the surge in COVID-19 patients and staff shortages that has left University Hospital overwhelmed. The 23 medical workers will serve as temporary reinforcements to the clinical staff. It’s all part of […]
NEWARK, NJ
Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phil Murphy
Shereef Elnahal
Shore News Network

Phil Murphy lied, announces new vaccine, booster mandate for New Jersey’s already stretched healthcare workers

TRENTON, NJ – Lockdown Phil Murphy is back to his old tricks. After promising two weeks ago that his newly declared public health emergency would not lead to more lockdowns and vaccine mandate, Murphy has announced a new vaccine mandate. All New Jersey healthcare industry workers are now required to get COVID-19 boosters shots if they want to keep their jobs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Jersey 101.5

NJ Gov. Murphy says not getting COVID vaccine is like drunk driving

Gov. Phil Murphy is comparing those who choose to not get vaccinated to people who get behind the wheel while drunk. During the latest COVID update in Trenton on Monday, when Murphy was asked whether it was selfish for individuals to not get vaccinated against the virus and then wind up in the hospital, he said: “I do think it’s akin to drunk driving. You’re not only putting yourself at risk, you’re putting other people at risk.”
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

COVID In Pennsylvania: Commonwealth Rolls Out ‘Strike Team’ To Ease Hospital Crunch

SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania has deployed its first pandemic “strike team” of out-of-state health care workers to a suburban Philadelphia hospital under severe strain from COVID-19, the state’s top health official announced Monday. The team, which includes nurses and respiratory therapists, started Saturday night at Grand View Hospital in Sellersville. Workers will staff the overnight shift at the hospital for the next 14 days. The state’s Department of Health recently contracted with GHR Healthcare to supply health care workers for temporary assignment to hospitals in need of staffing assistance. The program opened last week and has received three such requests so far, said Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter. “Workers are tired and they deserve a break, and so that’s what we’re really here to do,” she said at a news conference at Grand View. The highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus has spread rapidly across the state and the nation since last month, leading to record-shattering numbers of confirmed infections and hospitalizations. Many Pennsylvania hospitals are deluged with patients at the same time they are struggling with staffing shortages. (©Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SELLERSVILLE, PA
WPG Talk Radio

Help Coming for NJ’s COVID-stressed Hospitals

With more than 6,000 patients in New Jersey hospitals either for or with COVID, the state's medical resources are again being strained. According to multiple media sources, President Joe Biden will begin deploying federal medical teams to six states, including New Jersey. Federal teams will focus primarily on COVID patients,...
The Independent

Robin Swann requests military aid in Northern Ireland hospitals

Health Minister Robin Swann has made a new request for military assistance to help relieve Covid pressures in Northern Ireland’s hospitals.Mr Swann has made an official request to the Ministry of Defence to provide combat medical technicians (CMTs) and non-medical staff.It is understood the latest request is linked to increased hospital pressures due to high levels of staff sickness due to Covid.Thousands of workers across the health service in Northern Ireland are currently absent as the number of Omicron cases remains high in the region.Our health and social care system is under severe pressureA Department of Health spokesperson told the...
PIX11

PIX11

