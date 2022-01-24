'Inconvenient and Expensive': Wedding Invite Banning Kids Branded 'Tone Deaf' Online
A wedding invite said: "This is a golden opportunity for parents to enjoy a night of relaxation and uninhibited...www.newsweek.com
I love children, I have three grown children and three grandsons. Children are bored at weddings and receptions and are unpredictable. Then bride and groom shouldn't have to explain anything to their guests. IT'S THEIR WEDDING. You can choose to attend or not.
while the choice of wording was a bit off, seems to me this person is upset cause she can't bring her kids. kids do not belong at weddings. period. they get bored, parents ignore them and they get into all kinds of trouble, little ones whine and scream. get a sitter and enjoy an evening with friends. if you don't want to don't go. simple.
Oh for goodness sake, lighten up! The one bride was trying to be humorous and put a positive spin on the “ no children “ request. It seems like nowadays everyone looks for reasons to be offended or upset. If it won’t matter 10 years from now, it doesn’t matter now. How about looking at things as if everyone means well?
