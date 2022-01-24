To Repair Democracy, Teach Empathic Listening as a Civic Skill | Opinion

This week, I decided to write an educational column instead of my usual faith column. The main reason is that I am retiring at the end of this semester after 25 years of teaching at Boise State University, and I wanted my readers to know a little bit about my profession. All in all, I have been an engineering educator for close to 35 years and I have taught diverse undergraduate and graduate classes during my career. Like many other engineering educators in the United States, I did not need a teaching license or teaching certificate when I started teaching at my first institution. Other than being entrenched in the scientific method, I did not have formal training in educational psychology, which would have helped me understand how students learn, retain, and apply knowledge.

BOISE, ID ・ 11 DAYS AGO