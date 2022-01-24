ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. market turbulence looming

In spite of rising numbers of virus cases and threats of interest rate increases fueled by inflation, the market has powered forward. For the first time in five years, the S&P 500 outperformed the Nasdaq. The S&P in 2021 posted a 26.89 percent gain. Still, the virus has been...

DTN Cotton Close: Market Stymied by U.S. Dollar

The cotton market was moderately lower Thursday as traders keyed on the rising U.S. dollar versus Thursday morning’s superior export sales for cotton. The Greenback was driven higher by the notion the Federal Reserve has switched gears regarding easy monetary policy, and it posted life-of-contract highs. In addition, the dollar is seeing flight-to-quality type buying over the Russian/Ukrainian situation.
AFP

Fed signals first US rate hike since pandemic coming in March

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday gave a clear signal the central bank is ready to raise US interest rates in March for the first time since cutting them to zero when Covid-19 broke out. That would end the era of easy money that fueled Wall Street's record-setting run during the pandemic. In a press conference following the year's first meeting of the Fed's policy-setting committee, Powell underscored the central bank's willingness to fight rampant inflation, even as he expects prices to subside this year. "I would say the committee is of a mind to raise the federal funds rate at the March meeting, assuming that conditions are appropriate for doing so," Powell said in an unusually frank comment on the Fed's planned actions.
WKBN

Fed plans interest rate increase, recession feared

The Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday that it plans to begin raising its benchmark interest rate as soon as March, a key step in reversing its pandemic-era low-rate policies that have fueled hiring and growth but also escalated inflation.
FOX40

Stocks fall, yields rise after Fed signals rate hike ‘soon’

An early market rally on Wall Street gave way to a broad slide for stocks and a surge in bond yields Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled it plans to begin raising interest rates “soon” to fight a spike in inflation that the central bank says is probably getting worse.
AFP

US shares reverse course as Fed signals likely March rate hike

Wall Street stocks ended mostly lower Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled an interest rate hike is likely in March amid elevated inflation. In an unusually blunt comment for a central banker, Powell told reporters "the committee is of a mind to raise the federal funds rate at the March meeting."
stockxpo.com

Global Markets Drop After Choppy Trading in U.S.

Global equity benchmarks and futures on key indexes fell, suggesting U.S. markets could come under fresh pressure on Tuesday after starting the week with a roller-coaster trading session. Market volatility has picked up in recent sessions, as investors have grown anxious about how rapidly the Federal Reserve will act to...
cryptopotato.com

MicroStrategy CFO Confirms Buy and Hold Bitcoin Strategy Amid Market Turbulence

The CFO and CEO of MicroStrategy assured that the company will keep purchasing bitcoin regradless of the price fluctuations of the asset. Phong Le – Chief Financial Officer of MicroStrategy – revealed that his firm will continue investing in bitcoin despite the recent plunge of the asset’s USD value.
localsyr.com

INTERVIEW: Rick Reagan talks investing during a turbulent market

(WSYR-TV) — This week has seen huge swings in stocks during the trading day, but in general this has been a tough start of the year, with the S&P 500 down 8.6% and the Nasdaq officially in correction territory down more than 13% this year. Rick Reagan is here...
AFP

Fed begins meeting to fight inflation as markets tremble

The Federal Reserve began Tuesday a policy meeting in which central bankers are expected to further signal which weapons they plan to use against inflation and when, amid a selloff on Wall Street. A central bank spokesperson confirmed the beginning of the policy setting Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) two-day meeting, which will conclude Wednesday with a committee statement and press conference by Fed Chair Jerome Powell that will be closely followed for signs of what the Fed plans to do to address the surge in US prices. Fears of tighter Fed policy have gripped Wall Street in recent sessions, which saw indices decline throughout last week and end with slight gains in Monday's trading after a session in which indices sank deep into negative territory before rebounding. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq were all again in the red in Tuesday morning trading, as investors digested a lower global growth forecast from the IMF while waiting for the latest from the Fed.
