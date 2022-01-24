A get-together offered chance to swap stories

A litigation lifetime ago, when jury trials and bench trials were at least ten times more likely to occur than they are today (less than 1% of civil lawsuits are finally resolved by trial in the current litigation environment), experienced litigators would routinely rely on some form of mock jury trials. The objectives of a mock jury trial included: test running presentations that maximized the strengths and minimized the weaknesses of the case; educating clients on their potential exposure; psychologically preparing clients for the vagaries of the trial process; tailoring the testimony of clients to achieve the most effective impact upon the ultimate jury; evaluating optimal settlement strategies; and, orchestrating the trial presentation to achieve the client’s objectives. The form and expense of the mock jury trial would clearly be tailored to the potential exposure. In high exposure cases the mock jury trial might justify the services of a consultant who would solicit and screen mock jurors who mirror the demographics and attitudes of the jurors ultimately selected, the services of a jury consultant might be required to analyze the deliberations of the jury and suggest the optimal juror profile and most persuasive arguments, numerous mock presentation might be considered, and decisions would be made to determine how much would be expended to ensure the adequate presentation by counsel who played the role of plaintiff counsel and defense counsel.

LAW ・ 19 HOURS AGO