Dec 2021 exports total 531,000 mt vs. 539,500 mt in Nov; 363,500 in Oct. Iran can export more if US sanctions lifted, easing vessels supply. Iran's LPG exports are projected at around 6 million mt in 2022, with China poised to remain the main buyer, and the volume could be higher if the US lifted sanctions imposed by former President Trump on the country's energy sector since 2018, sources familiar with the matter said.

INDUSTRY ・ 7 HOURS AGO