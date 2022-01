Bills coach Sean McDermott met with reporters Tuesday morning to address the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and the season overall. On overview: “We’re disappointed and it’s going to hurt for some time. If we all face it the right way and carry it with it and learn from it, we’ll eventually get to our ultimate goal as an organization. I want that for our fans. We work tirelessly and we’re super proud to be in a game like that. We went toe to toe with the two-time defending AFC champions. They have good coaches. They have good players. We’re right there. Look where we were a year ago against Kansas City and where we were this year, it’s a bit of measuring stick. We want to be in those games. We want to win those games.”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO