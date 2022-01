COLUMBIA, S.C. — Renewable energy has been on the rise here in South Carolina, now accounting for 8% of the state’s power. Solar more specifically, has tripled since 2018 and while infrastructure has been built for larger cities or utility companies, the United States Department of Agriculture is now offering more rural communities the chance to receive funding for their own projects. The Rural Energy Pilot Program will be awarding 10 million dollars in grants to rural communities, state agencies, Native American Tribes, and nonprofits that create plans to install renewable infrastructure.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO