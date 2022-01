The table on the masthead page of Gas Daily near the end of the publication titled "TOTAL NET PIPELINE FLOWS BY REGION (MMcf/d*)" is being discontinued. The S&P Global Platts Analytics Cell Model Natural Gas Daily History report contains the data used to produce this table. For questions, contact John Hilfiker at jhilfiker@spglobal.com or Joe Fisher at joe.fisher@spglobal.com with the subject line "Net Pipeline Flows Table."

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO