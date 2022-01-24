ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanish monarch’s sister and husband break up after 25 years

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (AP) — The sister of Spain’s King Felipe VI, Cristina de Borbón, and her husband, Iñaki Urdangarin, are announcing the end of their marriage after nearly 25 years together, Spain’s state news agency EFE reported Monday, citing a statement from the couple. The...

Princess Cristina of Spain Separates from Husband After He Was Pictured with Another Woman

King Felipe of Spain's younger sister Princess Cristina has announced her separation from husband Inaki Urdangarin after 24 years of marriage. "By mutual agreement we have decided to break off our marriage. Our commitment to our children remains intact. Since this is a private decision we ask the utmost respect of all those around us," the couple, who have four children, said in a statement according to The Times.
King of Spain’s sister separates from husband

MADRID (Reuters) – Spanish King Felipe VI’s sister Princess Cristina and her husband Inaki Urdangarin, who was jailed in 2018 for tax fraud and embezzlement, have separated after he was caught with another woman by a gossip magazine. “By mutual agreement, we have decided to cease our marital...
Spanish Vuelta to return to Barcelona after 11-year absence

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The Spanish Vuelta will return to Barcelona in 2023 after an 11-year absence. The city will host the official start of the race with a time trial. The second stage will also finish in Barcelona. The last time La Vuelta stopped in Barcelona was in 2012, when the ninth stage went from Andorra to Montjuic. The city had hosted the race’s official departure in 1962. The last time it held a time trial was back in 1978. The initial three stages of this year’s Vuelta will take place in the Netherlands.
Iñaki Urdangarin
Juan Carlos
Princess Cristina of Spain and Husband Break Up After His Alleged Affair

Watch: Swedish Royal Family: Scandals, Romance & More. After 24 years of marriage, Princess Cristina of Spain and her husband Inaki Urdangarin are splitting up. The former couple announced their breakup in a joint statement to Spanish state-owned newswire EFE on Jan. 24. "By mutual agreement we have decided to...
Spain Investigates Banking Heir Paloma Botín Over Purchase of Looted Artifact

Paloma Botín, the daughter of Spanish Santander banking chairman Emilio Botín, and her husband Ricardo Gómez-Acebo, the Marquis of La Deleitosa, are the subject of an investigation into the potential fraudulent purchase of an antiquity dated from the 6th century B.C.E. The artifact was believed to have been looted from an archaeological site and subsequently trafficked illegally on the art market. The work at the center of the investigation is a sculpture of an Iberian lioness that Botín purchased from an anonymous Spanish antiquities dealer, the Spanish outlet El País reported. Evidence that the sculpture had been traded illicitly was uncovered during a...
American mom living in Germany shares reasons she will never return to US

An American woman who moved to Germany with her son two years ago has detailed all of the reasons she has no intention of ever returning to the US.In a TikTok video posted last month, Aly, who goes by @usa.mom.in.germany responded to a video, posted by @v.brtinney, which asked Americans living abroad to explain why they would never go back. In the clip, Aly shared a list of 12 different reasons why she would not return, with the TikToker detailing in her response how living in Europe has been more beneficial for her and her family."Because I don’t have to...
Mexico offers Julian Assange asylum for a second time

Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he had sought a pardon for Julian Assange from former US leader Donald Trump before he left office last year and has repeated his offer of asylum for the Wikileaks founder.Last month, the Australian-born Assange moved closer to facing criminal charges in the United States for one of the biggest leaks of classified information after Washington won an appeal over his extradition in an English court.US authorities accuse Assange of 18 counts relating to WikiLeaks’ release of confidential U.S. military records and diplomatic cables which they said had put lives in danger.Lopez Obrador...
YouTuber Grace Victory, 31, who fell ill with Covid while pregnant says she imagined 'floating in a river' while in a coma for two months and savours 'mundane moments' like 'eating takeaway on the sofa' now she is well

A YouTube star who was placed in a coma for two months while battling Covid has revealed how she dreamed her body was 'floating down a river' while comatose and that she loves 'mundane moments' now that she is well. Grace Victory, 31, from High Wycombe, who has built a...
Prince Harry’s New Legal Battle Suggests How Eager He Is For the Queen to Meet His Daughter Lilibet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Although Prince Harry has made solo trips across the pond to visit with members of the royal family and join them for special events, the Duke of Sussex’s wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children have yet to return to the U.K. But now, it seems, Harry is eager for his family on both sides of the Atlantic to reconnect. After a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex revealed the lengths to which Harry’s gone to try and secure his family a private security detail for future travels, a new report seems to suggest the Duke of Sussex really wants his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, to meet his 7-month old daughter, Lilibet.
Maria del Valle: The Black Woman Considered 'The Mother Of The Homeland' In Argentina

As we reported in June 2021, Black people in Argentina have been treated as an invisible minority for a very long time. Portrayed as the whitest country in Latin America, the saying “Aqui no hay negros”—There are no Blacks here—has been very popular among Argentine citizens. Ironically, the key person in the fight for independence of Argentina in the 19th century was María Remedios del Valle, a Black Argentine woman.
