Hello all! I'm looking for an accountability forum to help keep me on track as I desperately want to lose weight. I'm getting married end of June, so I have 5 months and I am currently just shy of 5 stone heavier than when I met my Fiancé 14 years ago. Granted, I was very unwell and underweight when we met (I have a history of ED). However, over the years I have slowly weight restored and have since oddly moved from severe restricting to actually comfort eating and am now considered "overweight" according to my BMI (and headed for "obese"). I know he loves me for me, not my weight, but I'm so unhappy in my own skin and just want to feel a bit more normal. I'm aiming for 2 stone loss in this time - achievable?

