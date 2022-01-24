ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Introducing CoinDesk’s Privacy Week

Cover picture for the articleCryptocurrency was supposed to be about privacy. It’s right there in the prefix "crypto" (meaning “hidden” or “secret”), a label the technology shares with cryptography, the discipline that spawned it. “We have to trust [banks] with our privacy, trust them not to let identity...

