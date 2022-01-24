Three jeeps stuck in the snow rescued in Bountiful

President Biden on Thursday said he would nominate a Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court to replace the retiring Justice Stephen Breyer , following through on a key campaign pledge. Biden announced Breyer’s retirement during an event with the jurist at the White House, with the president saying...
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden formally announced the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer on Thursday, thanking him for his "remarkable" service and reaffirming his commitment to nominate the court's first Black woman justice. "The person I will nominate will be someone of extraordinary qualifications, character, experience and...
Neil Young is getting his own channel on SiriusXM, a day after Spotify said it was removing the “Heart of Gold” songwriter’s music after he protested vaccine misinformation on the streaming service. The channel, dubbed "Neil Young Radio," will run for a week starting on Thursday, SiriusXM...
The Federal Reserve said Wednesday that it would hold the line on short-term interest rates, with an eye toward raising them “soon,” and that it would pare the rate of its asset purchases, bringing them to a halt in early March. “The committee is of a mind to...
MOSCOW, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday it was clear the United States was not willing to address its main security concerns in their standoff over Ukraine, but kept the door open for further dialogue. The United States and NATO submitted a written response on Wednesday to demands...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider’s dazzling streak is over, snapped Wednesday by a Chicago librarian after 40 consecutive wins and nearly $1.4 million in prize money. Schneider’s success put her in the ranks of Ken Jennings, who’s serving as guest host, and the...
Kyiv — Russia and NATO are continuing their military buildup around Ukraine, including more Russian fighter jets just across Ukraine's northern border in Belarus. Russia's ongoing military exercises with its Belarusian allies have fueled fears that Russia could launch an invasion into Ukraine, as it did in 2014. The...
A major winter storm with the potential for hurricane-force winds and heavy snow is threatening to slam the Northeast this weekend. The quickly-intensifying winter storm could develop into a nor'easter, and possibly a bomb cyclone, according to AccuWeather. "A winter storm is likely to create significant impacts across New England...
Meghan McCain is ripping Sarah Palin as “stupid” and “feckless,” after her father’s former running mate was spotted dining at a New York City restaurant just days after testing positive for COVID-19. “Is she crazy? Day two? I haven't seen her or talked to her...
