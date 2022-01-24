Watch Dogs: Legion will not receive any more updates as post-launch support ends

The Dying Light 2: Stay Human devs have shared the initial post-launch roadmap for the game, outlining the content coming over the next few months. The roadmap covers up until June, but the devs reiterate that Dying Light 2: Stay Human will be supported for at least five years, "and that's a minimum." First up in February we have free factions-inspired DLC, while March brings the first set of challenges. April brings "series of events — Mutated Infected," while May brings the second set of challenges. Then, around June, we have the first story DLC, which is paid content. Following that, the support over the game's next five years includes a second story DLC along with more free and paid DLC, new weapons, enemies, stories, events, "and much more!"

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO