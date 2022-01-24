ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Watch Dogs: Legion will not receive any more updates as post-launch support ends

By Sean Carey
trueachievements.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter less than a year and a half of support, Ubisoft has announced it's pulling the plug on Watch Dogs: Legion and that Title Update 5.6 was the game's last update. As per a post over on Ubisoft's website, the Watch Dogs team revealed that Watch...

www.trueachievements.com

Comments / 0

