Pulaski County (20-0) defeated Clinton County 68-50. Somerset Christian School lost to Wayne Co. 58-42. Southwestern fell to Estill Co. 61-59. Tuesday college basketball- Kellan Grady scored 8 points in overtime as the Kentucky Wildcats rallied for an 82-74 victory over Mississippi State at Rupp Arena. The win was coach John Calipari’s 800th in his combined college and professional career. The Cats were led by Oscar Tshiebwe with a double-double, 21 points and 22 rebounds. Kellan Grady 18, Sahvir Wheeler 15, Keion Brooks 12. Kentucky improved to 16-4/6-2 SEC and plays at No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday at 6pm on ESPN.

PULASKI COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO