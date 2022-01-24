ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Watch Dogs Legion On PS4, PS5 Will No Longer Receive Any New Updates

By Michael Harradence
psu.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe development team behind Watch Dogs Legion has confirmed that no more updates are in the pipeline for the futuristic hacking adventurer. Speaking in a post on the game’s official website, the team confirmed that Watch Dogs Legion update 5.6 was the final patch for the London-based sequel following a year’s...

www.psu.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamingideology.com

GIANT PlayStation Plus Free Games Update? PS4 and PS5 revision coming soon

PlayStation Plus and PS Now will reportedly merge into a combined subscription service in Spring 2022, building a more robust service to combat the ever-expanding Xbox Game Pass. Previous reports indicated that several tiers are being worked on and that gamers will have the option to keep their subscription tier.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Hitman Trilogy Bundles All Games on PS5, PS4 As IO Interactive Adds New Modes

If you were disappointed with the DLC for Hitman 3 thus far, then IO Interactive is winning back your favour with the title’s Year Two update. It all gets underway on 20th January, with the Hitman Trilogy launching on the PlayStation 5 and PS4. As you’d imagine, this is a compilation of all three games in the World of Assassination series, giving you an easy way to access all of the maps and modes.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

The Anacrusis PS5 Release Date: Is it coming to PlayStation 5 and PS4?

Is there a The Anacrusis release date for PS5 and PS4? The Anacrusis is the latest co-op FPS in the style of Valve’s classic Left 4 Dead or the more recent Back 4 Blood, and is made by ex-Valve and Riot Games staff so it should be fun. While it is out now in early access, the game is only available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and the PC via Steam. Will there be a The Anacrusis PS4 and PS5 release?
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

The Artful Escape PS5 and PS4 Versions Coming Soon

The PlayStation Store has outed The Artful Escape PS5 and PS4 release ahead of an official announcement. As spotted by folks over at Well-Played, the Beethoven & Dinosaur-developed psychedelic journey first appeared on the console version of the PlayStation Store in the Coming Soon section. At the time of this writing, the page can be viewed via the PlayStation app as well.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation 4#Watch Dogs Legion#Rebels#Google Stadia
gamingideology.com

Playstation News: Dysmantle launches on PS4 and PS5 tomorrow

“As you ascend from your shelter after the long long years, a brave new old world awaits you. A world inhabited with nasty and vile creatures. A world with no other human soul to be seen. A world with nature in its reigns now. A world that’s about to get even worse.”
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Alan Wake Remastered Update 1.05 Fixes Audio Issues On PS4, PS5

Remedy has announced the release of Alan Wake Remastered update 1.05, which is only available for PS4 & PS5 versions of the psychological horror romp. You can read more about the update below, which address some lingering audio issues. Here’s Remedy’s official blurb on the Alan Wake Remastered patch:...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PS5, PS4 2022 Games to Keep on Your Radar - Beyond 731

On this week of IGN's PlayStation show, Podcast Beyond!, host Jonathon Dornbush is joined by Jada Griffin and Matt Kim to dive into the biggest PS4 and PS5 games and news. First, we take a broad look at the year of big games coming to ps5 and ps4 in 2022 to keep on your radar. Of course, we're looking at big games like Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok, but we're diving this week into the other games of 2022 we can't wait to play, from big third-party games like console-exclusive Ghostwire Tokyo, multiplatform games like LEGO: Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Sonic Frontiers, and The Callisto Protocol, plus indies like Tchia and much more. Plus, we also dive into the latest PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 news, including the reports that PlayStation is upping production of the PS4 and PS4 Pro to deal with supply chain shortages of the PS5 in the coming year. We discuss what the report means in light of PlayStation's focus on the PS5, the life and longevity of the PS4 into the coming year, and much more. We also dive into the PlayStation rumors about a potential Twisted Metal reboot being in the works, and then dive into what we're playing!
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

The Artful Escape Seems to be Headed to PS5 and PS4

As those who’ve played it will tell you, Beethoven & Dinosaur’s musical platforming adventure The Artful Escape was one of 2021’s best and brightest indie gems. Like many indie games, it chose to launch as an Xbox console exclusive, but it seems like it could soon be opening the doors for a larger audience.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Google
pushsquare.com

Gorgeous Action Game GetsuFumaDen Is Probably Coming to PS5, PS4

GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon is probably one of the most exciting things Konami has done in quite some time. It was first announced in April last year, and launched as an early access title on Steam about a month later. Officially, it's only been confirmed for PC and Nintendo Switch — but Brazilian ratings spotted by Gematsu suggest that PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 versions of the game are planned.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Starcraft 3 Release Date: PS4, PS5, Xbox, PC, Switch

You can’t list the best real-time strategy games of all time without including Starcraft. Blizzard’s RTS series is frankly legendary within the genre. However, dedicated series fans have been left without a new game for years and years. Naturally, they’re primed for the release of Starcraft 3, but when is that game coming out? Is it even planned?
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Aussie Deals: 99 Buck Horizon Forbidden West, $20 Watch Dogs Legion and More!

Thank your own personal God—possibly Kratos—it's Friday! Speaking of, the most terrifying dad in gaming makes his debut on PC tomorrow and I've found you a deal below. Other than that, I'm probably going to buy Shenmue 1 + 2 again (for, like, the third time in my life) because $9.99 is a great price for this touchstone series. Stay safe, save often and see you all on Monday.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Top PS4 and PS5 downloads on PlayStation Store in 2021

Sony has released the full list of the top games downloaded on the PlayStation Store in 2021. The top games on PlayStation 5 included NBA 2K22 and Call of Duty: Vanguard. PS5 launch title Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales hung around (pun intended) for another year as it came in third on the charts.
MLB
psu.com

Dying Light 2 PS4 To PS5 Free Upgrade Confirmed By Techland

Techland has announced that Dying Light 2: Stay Human will allow PS4 owners to freely upgrade to the PS5 version of the game, although the company reiterated that Cross-Play & Cross-Gen will not be featured, at least not initially. Speaking in a new press release ahead of the game’s launch...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

New PS5, PS4 Games This Week (17th January to 23rd January)

What new PS5 and PS4 games are releasing in physical retailers and as part of the PlayStation Store update this week? After a distinctly slow start to the year, there's movement once again in the release calendar, courtesy of Rainbow Six Extraction. For a full list of all new PS5 game release dates in 2022 and all new PS4 game release dates in 2022, click through the links.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Marvel’s Avengers Update 1.58 Addresses Spider-Man Issues For PS4, PS5

Square Enix has lifted the wraps off a superhero-charged list of Marvel’s Avengers update 1.58 patch notes, which comes with a number of fixes for Spider-Man on PS4 & PS5, plus some general improvements across the board. Read up on the latest Marvel’s Avengers patch notes below. Reassemble...
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Battlefield 2042 Free To Play Hinted At As EA Is Reportedly ‘Disappointed’ With Game’s Performance

Electronic Arts has reportedly expressed its disappointment in the performance of Battlefield 2042, and is currently exploring a variety of options for the shooter going forward, including a free-to-play model. That’s according to leaker Tom Henderson, who has a long-standing history outing accurate information regarding all things Battlefield. EA...
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Dragon Age 4 Has ‘No Chance’ Of Releasing In 2022, Says New Report

BioWare’s highly anticipated Dragon Age 4 is definitely not going to launch in 2022, according to well-known leaker Tom Henderson. Citing a source with knowledge of publisher EA’s plans, Henderson revealed there’s “no chance” that Dragon Age 4 will be released this year. This isn’t too surprising, as it’s always been clear that the fantasy-RPG isn’t going to see the light of day anytime soon.
VIDEO GAMES
d1softballnews.com

PS5 and PS4 may soon say yes to full backward compatibility

According to various rather reliable rumors, Sony would be preparing a subscription service who can inherit the attentions of PlayStation Plus, in turn merged with PlayStation Now. In fact, DualSense owners are thrilled to discover the news of the coming weeks, for what could be a year to remember for...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy