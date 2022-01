Call me skeptical but are we really to take seriously last week’s pronouncement that a full-blown movie production studio and sports arena are going to be built in space? Seems so ludicrous and way too sci-fi to me, but then maybe I’m just not space-woke enough to buy it. We ran a story on Jan. 19 that Space Entertainment Enterprise, a company that said it was co-producing Tom Cruise’s planned space movie, was aiming to build a space station module by December 2024 that would host films, television, music and sports events, and enable artists, producers and other creatives to...

20 HOURS AGO