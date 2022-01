Chocolates, petal-strewn suites, sandy beaches - yawn. Your love is unique, so dodge the cliches with a Valentine's Day break that caters to the quirks of your coupledom. If the thought of a candlelit meal or spa treatment has you tapping your feet with boredom, bond over a shared challenge this Valentine’s Day. Krabi on southern Thailand’s west coast has adventure rippling through its every limestone cliff. In the space of a few days, you can scale caves, zipline through forests, go canoeing, trek jungles and try quad biking. Start with a climb up the karst with views of Railay beach (for those who dare to look down) or explore the forest trail towards Tiger Cave Temple – you can always flop onto a beach at the end of the day.

