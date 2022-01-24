Hochul includes $3 billion for infrastructure improvements in budget plan

Governor Kathy Hochul has allotted $3 billion towards infrastructure improvements in proposed $32.8 billion State Capital Plan.

The plan includes revamping the Kensington Expressway in Buffalo, Inner Loop in Rochester, I-81 in Syracuse, Hunts Point Access Project in the Bronx, and the Cross Bronx Expressway. The first phase of the I-81 improvement plan is expected to cost $800 million.

“Reconnecting neighborhoods that were severed by asphalt highways is a cornerstone of our bold infrastructure vision for a better New York,” said Governor Hochul, according to CNY Central. “These projects will help right the wrongs of the past through safer and reliable transit networks, landscapes designed to bring communities together, and routes that are friendlier for pedestrians and bikers.”

