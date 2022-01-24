ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Hochul includes $3 billion for infrastructure improvements in budget plan

By Hayley Jones
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago

Governor Kathy Hochul has allotted $3 billion towards infrastructure improvements in proposed $32.8 billion State Capital Plan.

The plan includes revamping the Kensington Expressway in Buffalo, Inner Loop in Rochester, I-81 in Syracuse, Hunts Point Access Project in the Bronx, and the Cross Bronx Expressway. The first phase of the I-81 improvement plan is expected to cost $800 million.

“Reconnecting neighborhoods that were severed by asphalt highways is a cornerstone of our bold infrastructure vision for a better New York,” said Governor Hochul, according to CNY Central. “These projects will help right the wrongs of the past through safer and reliable transit networks, landscapes designed to bring communities together, and routes that are friendlier for pedestrians and bikers.”

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FingerLakes1.com

NYSIRC fails to reach consensus, redistricting falls on Democrats

New York State’s Independent Redistricting Commission (NYSIRC) is calling it quits after failing to submit a second map to lawmakers. Now, the task of redistricting falls on the state’s Democratic legislative majority. This news is concerning for some lawmakers who are worried about the potential for Gerrymandering, according...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
State
New York State
City
Bronx, NY
City
Rochester, NY
Bronx, NY
Government
County
Bronx, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

68K+
Followers
13K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy