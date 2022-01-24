ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Sify Clocks 8% Revenue Growth In Q3

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lzecr_0du3z3jb00
  • Sify Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: SIFY) reported third-quarter FY 2021-22 revenue growth of 8% year-on-year to INR6.78 billion.
  • Revenue from Data Center Services grew 44% Y/Y, and Network Centric services increased by 8% Y/Y. Revenue from Digital Services fell 18% Y/Y.
  • Profit after tax increased 36% Y/Y to INR344 million.
  • EBITDA improved 22% to INR1.57 billion. The margin expanded by 272 bps to 23.2%.
  • Sify Technologies held INR2.38 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • M P Vijay Kumar, CFO, said, "The customer demand for digital infrastructure services is encouraging. We will continue to expand on our Data center and network capacity. Our fiscal discipline will continue right through our investment journey without impacting customer experience."
  • Price Action: SIFY shares traded lower by 6.67% at $2.80 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Monro Registers 20% Sales Growth In Q3, Tops Consensus

Monro Inc (NASDAQ: MNRO) reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 20.1% year-on-year, to $341.78 million, beating the analyst consensus of $339.63 million. The comparable store sales increased 13.8%. Adjusted EPS of $0.49 missed the analyst consensus of $0.52. The gross margin expanded 150 basis points Y/Y to 35.3%, and the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Western Alliance Bancorp's Earnings Outlook

Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-01-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Western Alliance Bancorp will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.31. Western Alliance Bancorp bulls will hope to hear the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Valero Energy: Q4 Earnings Insights

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Valero Energy beat estimated earnings by 44.44%, reporting an EPS of $2.47 versus an estimate of $1.71, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $19.30 billion...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Electronic Arts Q3 Earnings Preview: Are Hit Titles Driving Growth?

Wall Street expects Electronic Arts to report revenue of $2.67 billion and EPS of $3.23. Players have signaled strong interest in its "Battlefield 2042" release. It has already raised revenue guidance twice for fiscal 2022, a positive sign. Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is scheduled to report fiscal 2022 third-quarter earnings on...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Center Services#Sify Clocks#Sify Technologies Ltd#Sify#Inr6#Y Y#Network Centric#Digital Services#Ebitda#Cfo
siliconangle.com

ServiceNow beats earnings expectations on 30% revenue growth

ServiceNow Inc. beat expectations on earnings and revenue today as it closed on a significant number of large transactions, sending its stock soaring almost 10% in extended trading. ServiceNow reported a profit before certain costs such as stock compensation of $1.49 per share on revenue of $1.629 billion in the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: International Paper Q4 Earnings

International Paper (NYSE:IP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. International Paper missed estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.9, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $153.00 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

A.O. Smith: Q4 Earnings Insights

A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. A.O. Smith beat estimated earnings by 12.99%, reporting an EPS of $0.87 versus an estimate of $0.77, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $161.00 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Recap: STMicroelectronics Q4 Earnings

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 01:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. STMicroelectronics beat estimated earnings by 20.59%, reporting an EPS of $0.82 versus an estimate of $0.68, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $321.00 million from the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

STMicroelectronics Tops Q4 Consensus; Issues Positive Q1 Outlook

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE: STM) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 9.9% year-on-year to $3.56 billion, beating the consensus of $3.46 billion. Sales to OEMs remain unchanged, and Distribution sales improved 38.7% Y/Y. Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG) revenue rose 28.6% Y/Y to $1.23 billion. Analog, MEMS, and Sensors Group (AMS)...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Principal Financial Gr

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Analysts have provided the following ratings for Principal Financial Gr PFG within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Sherwin-Williams Q4 Earnings

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sherwin-Williams missed estimated earnings by 15.72%, reporting an EPS of $1.34 versus an estimate of $1.59, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $273.00 million from the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Alaska Air Reports Q4 Results, EPS Misses Street View

Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE: ALK) reported fourth-quarter FY21 operating revenue growth of 135% year-over-year to $1.899 billion, marginally ahead of the consensus of $1.89 billion. Passenger revenues improved by 161% Y/Y to $1.72 billion. Adjusted EPS improved to $0.24 compared to $(2.54) in 4Q20, missing the consensus of $0.29.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Bridgewater Bancshares Q4 Earnings

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bridgewater Bancshares reported in-line EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.39, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $4.61 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Danaher Q4 Earnings

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Danaher beat estimated earnings by 7.17%, reporting an EPS of $2.69 versus an estimate of $2.51, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $1.39 billion...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Textron Q4 Earnings

Textron (NYSE:TXT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Textron beat estimated earnings by 6.82%, reporting an EPS of $0.94 versus an estimate of $0.88, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $345.00 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Brunswick: Q4 Earnings Insights

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Brunswick beat estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $1.44 versus an estimate of $1.35, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $270.00 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
27K+
Followers
101K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy