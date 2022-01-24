Catholic Memorial High School receives $1 million in donations for endowment in honor of Father John G. Yockey

$1 million in donations to honor a late board member at Catholic Memorial High School will help students of the school.

The Fotsch family donated $750,000 to the school to establish the Father John G. Yockey endowment. That donation was initially set up to pay three fully paid scholarships to students in financial need and who are "recognized for exemplifying faith, service, and the kindhearted spirit of Fr. Yockey," according to a news release from the school.

The Fotsch family donation was followed up by an additional $250,000 donation from Colleen and Pat Lawton, the daughter and son-in-law of Nana Fotsch, which will allow for an additional scholarship to be awarded. The total endowment is now up to $1 million, according to Catholic Memorial High School president Donna Bembenek.

"Colleen and Pat are also longtime supporters of Catholic Memorial and we're so appreciative of the additional scholarship that will be made possible due to their gift," said Bembenek in an email. "It is an amazing legacy gift that will help students for a lifetime."

Bembenek said the Lawtons are hoping their gift will encourage others to join them in honoring Yockey with additional gifts to the endowment.

The scholarship will be awarded to students starting in fall 2023, the release said.

Yockey died July 28, 2021, at age 77, according to his obituary .

He served the school "as a long-time board member and faith leader." He also served at St. Jerome Parish Catholic Church in Oconomowoc and at St. Anthony on the Lake Catholic Church in Pewaukee, according to the news release.

"He is described as very welcoming to everyone he encountered with his uniquely thoughtful and cheerful manner. His homilies will be remembered as uplifting and inspiring," the release said.

The family set up the scholarship in Yockey's name to honor him, said Nana Fotsch. He was a friend of the family.

"He was just a very humble man, but very intelligent, very caring. As I say, there's not enough adjectives," said Fotsch in a phone interview.

Bembenek said the school is grateful for the gift.

"To be able to honor him in that profound way is such an amazing legacy type gift. It'll be something that helps students well into the future forever," Bembenek said in an earlier phone interview.

Contact Alec Johnson at (262) 875-9469 or alec.johnson@jrn.com . Follow him on Twitter at @AlecJohnson12 .

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Catholic Memorial High School receives $1 million in donations for endowment in honor of Father John G. Yockey