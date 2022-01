Genshin Impact 2.4 may have just been released, but miHoYo is looking toward Update 2.5 over the next month, never content to just let one of the best Android games sit idle. Going by its update cadence, 2.5 should arrive around Feb. 16. Though miHoYo has only revealed one new playable character so far — Yae Miko — there are plenty of leaks that point to what players can expect in the upcoming update. Here's everything we know about Genshin Impact Update 2.5 so far.

