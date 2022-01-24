Dual Immunotherapy Promising New Option for Liver Cancer

The government has urged the British public to take part in an antiviral drugs study designed to help the NHS treat coronavirus patients.Volunteers will receive doses of molnupiravir, a drug that was approved by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in early November. It was the first regulator to give it the green light.The decision was taken after clinical research found the antiviral could reduce the risk of hospitalisation by around 30 per cent, with MHRA’s chief executive Dr June Raine describing the medicine as “another therapeutic to add to our armoury against Covid-19”.Anyone over 50 can...

