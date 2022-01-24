ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dual Immunotherapy Promising New Option for Liver Cancer

By Roxanne Nelson, RN, BSN
SAN FRANCISCO ― A novel dual immunotherapy regimen significantly improved overall survival compared to a standard of care in patients with advanced, unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) in the large phase 3 HIMALAYA trial. The novel regimen, dubbed STRIDE (Single T Regular Interval D), comprised a single priming dose...

Long COVID Associated With Risk of Metabolic Liver Disease

Postacute COVID syndrome (PACS), an ongoing inflammatory state following infection with SARS-CoV-2, is associated with greater risk of metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD), according to an analysis of patients at a single clinic in Canada published in Open Forum Infectious Diseases. MAFLD, also known as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD),...
Study finds cancer immunotherapy treatment can reverse HIV latency

An international research collaboration has found the cancer immunotherapy treatment, pembrolizumab, can reverse HIV latency, the ability for the virus to 'hide' inside cells of people living with HIV on antiretroviral therapy, the major barrier to a cure for HIV. Pembrolizumab is a monoclonal antibody that reverses the 'exhaustion' of...
Thousands urged to try Covid antiviral treatment in new study

The government has urged the British public to take part in an antiviral drugs study designed to help the NHS treat coronavirus patients.Volunteers will receive doses of molnupiravir, a drug that was approved by the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in early November. It was the first regulator to give it the green light.The decision was taken after clinical research found the antiviral could reduce the risk of hospitalisation by around 30 per cent, with MHRA's chief executive Dr June Raine describing the medicine as "another therapeutic to add to our armoury against Covid-19".Anyone over 50 can...
Researchers identify novel pathways responsible for liver cancer

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is the most common type of primary liver cancer. It is one of leading causes of cancer-related deaths globally, with more than 700,000 new cases and 600,000 estimated HCC deaths each year. HCC occurs most often in people with chronic liver diseases such as hepatitis B, which is one of the main causes of HCC (particularly in Asia). While surgery, liver transplantation, or radiological intervention may be a viable option for early-stage disease, prognosis for advanced stage HCC remains bleak, with most patients eventually dying within 20 months after diagnosis.
Purdue researchers develop cancer immunotherapy treatment

WEST LAFAYETTE – Researchers in Purdue University's College of Pharmacy is further developing a potential immunotherapy treatment for cancer, one focused on the mutation of an enzyme. "While recent progress in cancer immunotherapy has led to revolutionary success in multiple cancer types, most cancer patients do not benefit...
Immunotherapy combination may benefit patients with non-small cell lung cancer resistant to single immunotherapy

A combination of two drugs that open the floodgates to an immune system attack on cancer curtailed tumor growth in some patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that was resistant to a single immunotherapy agent, results from a recent clinical trial show. The addition of radiation therapy to the two-drug regimen did not improve outcomes, however, researchers at Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center and other centers report in a new study.
Higher Corticosteroid Dose Tied to HBV Reactivation in People With Resolved Infection

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - In people with resolved hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, exposure to higher doses of corticosteroids is associated with an increased risk of HBV reactivation and hepatitis flare, according to researchers in China. "This study proposed a time-weighted average dose of prednisone to quantify corticosteroid exposure,...
Guideline Issued for External Beam RT in Primary Liver Cancers

TUESDAY, Jan. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- In a clinical practice guideline issued by the American Society for Radiation Oncology and published in the January issue of Practical Radiation Oncology, recommendations are presented for the use of external beam radiation therapy (EBRT) for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (IHC).
AstraZeneca's Imfinzi + CTLA-4 inhibitor improves survival as liver cancer treatment

The combination of AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ:AZN) Imfinzi (durvalumab) + the company's experimental CTLA-4 inhibitor tremelimumab led to a clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival ("OS") versus Nexavar (sorafenib) as a first-line unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma treatment. Patients in the phase 3 HIMALAYA trial did not receive prior systemic therapy and were not...
Nanotherapeutic Prevents Spread of Cancer to the Liver in Mice

Physician researchers from UT Southwestern Medical Center have developed an innovative nanotherapeutic drug that prevents cancer from spreading to the liver in mice. The new liver-specific microRNA drug, developed by a team led by Andrew Wang, M.D., is a promising candidate for drug companies that developed messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines for COVID-19, because of similarities in these RNA agents.
Early cancer detection screening shows promise

There is potentially some good news emerging about the new Galleri (gallery) Early Detection Cancer Test. Dr. Ed Greeno is with M Health Fairview:. "This is a blood test that's designed to detect many different kinds of cancers. It's a new kind of screening test that looks for the genetic signature of cancer in the blood."
AstraZeneca Imfinzi-Tremelimumab Combo "Sets New Benchmark" in Liver Cancer

AstraZeneca has been struggling to find an effective use for its anti-CTLA-4 antibody tremelimumab. It may have finally found it after failures in non-small cell lung cancer, bladder cancer and head and neck cancer. The company is reporting what it called "unprecedented survival," in the HIMALAYA Phase III trial using...
Survival Bump in Biliary Cancer With Immunotherapy Plus Chemotherapy

SAN FRANCISCO -- Patients with untreated advanced biliary tract cancer (BTC) had modest but statistically significant improvement in overall survival (OS) with the addition of immunotherapy to chemotherapy, a randomized trial showed. Median OS improved from 11.5 months with placebo and chemotherapy to 12.8 months with durvalumab (Imfinzi) add-on. The...
UT Southwestern develops nanotherapeutic to ward off liver cancer

Newswise — Physician researchers from UT Southwestern Medical Center have developed an innovative nanotherapeutic drug that prevents cancer from spreading to the liver in mice. The new liver-specific microRNA drug, developed by a team led by Andrew Wang, M.D., is a promising candidate for drug companies that developed messenger...
Efficacy of Hydromechanical Therapy in Nonhealing, Chronic Wounds as a Cost- and Clinically Effective Wound Care Modality

Haley DesJardins, MD; Sydney Char, MD; Patrick Marasco, MD; Yung-Chang Hsu, MD; Lifei Guo, MD, PhD, FACS. Introduction: Chronic wounds pose a widespread challenge to health care, with many new, costly wound care modalities introduced in recent years with varying degrees of success. Bacterial biofilms have been postulated as one of the main culprits of the stagnation of chronic wound healing. For years, surgical fields have used pressurized irrigation for cleansing surgical wounds, but its utility in managing nonhealing chronic wounds has often been overlooked.
Yes Signaling Pathway Implicated in Liver Cancer Development

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Yes, a tyrosine kinase, drove the spread and aggressiveness of hepatocellular cancer (HCC) in cells, mouse models, and an analysis of patient data. "The good news is that Yes is pharmacologically tractable, and our pre-clinical findings provide a strong rationale for targeting Yes in advanced HCC," Dr. Sylvain Meloche of the University of Montreal in Quebec told Reuters Health by email.
Adding TACE to Lenvatinib Improves Survival in Liver Cancer

SAN FRANCISCO — Adding transarterial chemoembolization (TACE) to treatment with lenvatinib (Lenvima) significantly improved survival compared to levantinib alone in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) in the phase 3 LAUNCH trial. The combination of TACE and levantinib "represents a potential new first-line treatment option for patients with advanced...
Cancer-derived exosomal HSPC111 promotes colorectal cancer liver metastasis by reprogramming lipid metabolism in cancer-associated fibroblasts

Tumor metastasis is a hallmark of cancer. The communication between cancer-derived exosomes and stroma plays an irreplaceable role in facilitating pre-metastatic niche formation and cancer metastasis. However, the mechanisms underlying exosome-mediated pre-metastatic niche formation during colorectal cancer (CRC) liver metastasis remain incompletely understood. Here we identified HSPC111 was the leading upregulated gene in hepatic stellate cells (HSCs) incubated with CRC cell-derived exosomes. In xenograft mouse model, CRC cell-derived exosomal HSPC111 facilitated pre-metastatic niche formation and CRC liver metastases (CRLM). Consistently, CRC patients with liver metastasis had higher level of HSPC111 in serum exosomes, primary tumors and cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs) in liver metastasis than those without. Mechanistically, HSPC111 altered lipid metabolism of CAFs by phosphorylating ATP-citrate lyase (ACLY), which upregulated the level of acetyl-CoA. The accumulation of acetyl-CoA further promoted CXCL5 expression and secretion by increasing H3K27 acetylation in CAFs. Moreover, CXCL5-CXCR2 axis reinforced exosomal HSPC111 excretion from CRC cells and promoted liver metastasis. These results uncovered that CRC cell-derived exosomal HSPC111 promotes pre-metastatic niche formation and CRLM via reprogramming lipid metabolism in CAFs, and implicate HSPC111 may be a potential therapeutic target for preventing CRLM.
