Siouxlanders head to statehouse to advocate for Marsy’s Law

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A group of Iowans will gather at the statehouse on Monday to advocate for Marsy’s Law , which protects victims of crime. Thirteen states have already adopted this constitutional amendment and supporters hope Iowa will do the same.

Deb Rensink is the founder of Whispers of Love, Hope & Joy, which is an organization that helps victims of abuse. She and other Siouxlanders plan to go to the statehouse on Monday.

Rensink said staying safe can be a challenge for victims of crime.

“Once such challenge is actually with our criminal justice system. Not because there aren’t laws that are in place, but because they’re not enforced,” Rensink said.

Rensink said victims can easily get revictimized and a constitutional amendment can not only help survivors but also help the police. Marsy’s Law, according to its website , is meant to ‘ensure victims of crime have equal, constitutional rights on the same level as those accused and convicted of crimes.’

“Law enforcement doesn’t know exactly how to handle a particular event that might be happening in a person’s home,” Rensink said.

Members of that group as well as other Iowans will attend the statehouse. Brianna Keyes is an assault survivor. She said she hopes the event will make lawmakers aware of the issues victims are facing.

“There is a flaw in our system that needs to be thoroughly looked into,” Keyes said. “Mainly, I hope that we have a positive experience there, we’re able to get our stories out and hopefully make some impact as well.”

Some of Marsy’s Law provisions in other states give victims the right to be notified when their accuser is released from jail as well as speak at the accuser’s sentencing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.