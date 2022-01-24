MAGNOLIA

Jennifer Crone

Happy birthday to Jeremy Davis, Christopher Kiko, Della Morris, Braxton Irwin, Henry Downes, Beth Lampe, Janet Kail, Matt Myers, Judy Faiello, Matt Whitted, Mike Froelich, John Norris, David Good, Chuck Devine, Dexter Horn, Emma Geckler, Becky Graham, Bill Reed, Daryl Wiley, Kyra Dillehay Yeager, Claudia Rogers, Nori Ruegg, Jeff Loomis, Paul Burkhart, and my nephew, Darik Garber.

Special happy 2nd birthday to Emily Hormell.

Happy anniversary to Pat and Clarence Tindall, Jim and Rosemary Herstine, and to my parents Jay and Carol Herstine.

Congratulations to Jim and Rosemary Herstine, who will celebrate their 70th Wedding Anniversary on Feb. 5. For anyone wishing to send well wishes, their address is 3620 Elson St. SE, Magnolia, OH 44643.

Please contact me with the names and dates of your family’s birthdays and anniversaries so I can add them to my 2022 calendar.

Wishes of good health and God’s healing go out to Erika McIntyre, Ashlee Blair, Jack Sickafoose, Brenda Schreffler, Kortnie Mayle, Walt McDade, Charlie Geib, Eva Kate LaBonne, Todd Reed, Barb Slutz, Glen Johnstone, Kathy Patterson, and Nick Cappillo.

Congratulations to Kay Hatfield, who was recently honored for being the longest tenured employee at the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the only one to ever hit 50 years of service.

Random Acts of Kindness Day is on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Plan to do a good deed for someone that day and every day. Retired Sandy Valley teacher and Coach Ed Lidderdale continues to put this idea out on his Facebook page for all to see. One small act of random kindness goes a long way. It can change the world.

Thank you to everyone who continues to support the Sandy Valley Academic Boosters by dining at The Nest on the second Tuesday of each month. And thank you to them for donating a percentage to support student programs and good grades.

Have a wonderful week, Magnolia. Since this is the last published Press-News and printed Talk of the Town, I would like to thank you all for all of your positive comments and for sending in your news, birthdays, and anniversaries over the years. I have enjoyed doing this column so much. I joke about the $5/week that we received for doing this basically volunteer position puts me in another tax bracket, but this is definitely something you don’t do for the money. We do it for the love of our community and its history. It is for that reason that we are going to continue to publish Talk of the Towns on the Sandy Valley Community Info & Events Facebook page. There are over 2,500 followers on that page, and we have already received good feedback about going to social media with our information. So please like the Facebook page, and continue to read and share your news with Maria and I, so you can be in The Talk of the Town!

EAST SPARTA

Maria Mackey

We've all hated to see this day come. This is the final issue of The Press-News. I've enjoyed writing this column for the past four years and three months. I appreciate the encouragement I have received from many of you, telling me I'm doing a good job. Because of this column, I've been able to get back to writing and have made a few wonderful new friends. Please don't forget the Sandy Valley area Talk of the Town will continue on Facebook. Jennifer Crone will continue to write for Magnolia and Waynesburg and I will continue this column for East Sparta/Sandyville/Pike Township. We both are happy to report news, your family reunions, area events and fundraisers, and would love to add more birthdays and anniversaries to the calendars on our computers so we can include them year after year. Personally I have dreaded writing for this final issue. It's over 100 years of our valley's history and an era I am very saddened to see come to an end. Let's continue to do whatever we can to preserve our wonderful community's history. May we all continue to reach out to our neighbors when they are in need; continue being a close-knit community family; and always be kind. I will still be here if you need to contact me. Make sure you look for us on Facebook in the group Sandy Valley Info and Community Events. I am forever a Cardinal.

Happy birthday to Brian Lux, Laura Dotson, Mark Prestier, Oliver Quicci, Zina (Hupp) Joseph, Brandon Muir, Chuck Devine, and Teresa Moore.

Happy belated birthday wishes go out to Jenna Hessedence.

Please send me all your birthdays and anniversaries so they can be included here every year! If you have a special milestone coming up, please let me know so I can include it in our column.

Get well wishes and prayers for healing go out to Todd Reed, Ashlee Blair, Brenda Schreffler, Paul Hanood, Tom Soehnlen, Kim Henline, Kortnie Mayle, Connie Cable, Kathy Skropits, Hope McDade, Nancy Tolfo, Donnie Tucci, and Gary Piatt.

Prayers and sympathy for the family and friends of Janet Hadden and Marilyn McCoy.

The East Sparta Playground Committee will be having a Valentine's Day Paint Night Saturday, Jan. 29 at the East Sparta Community Building from 2-5 p.m. Cost is $20 per person. Professional artist Marcie Gill-Kinast will once again be bringing our inner artist out. All proceeds benefit the East Sparta playground project.

Are you hungry for some delicious steak? Then you're in luck! The Sandy Valley Eagles are having a Steak Fry on Friday, Feb. 4, from 5-8 p.m. Dinner includes steak, baked potato, and grilled veggies. The public is welcome.

East Sparta, Pike Township, and Sandyville: please contact me with your birthdays, anniversaries, family reunions, and news. Have a great week!

WAYNESBURG

Jennifer Crone

Happy birthday to Kris Anthony, Christine Good Grossi, Frank Cilona, Carolyn Shearer, Craig Bankert, Niki Miller Shisler, Leona Wilfong, Wendy Saurer, Scott Muir, Tina Welch, Chelsee Hamsher, Rachel Moriconi, Maiyson Cooney, Elliott Camilleri, Emma Anthony, Jennifer Fallot, and Joni Adkins-Miller.

Please contact me with the names and dates of your family’s birthdays and anniversaries so I can add them to my calendar for 2022.

Wishes of good health and God’s healing go out to Robyn Albright, Kris Anthony-Ryan, Tom Eckinger, Patty Longo, Iva Campana, Todd Reed, Wayne Vinson, Kathy Patterson, Janice Leech, Esther Albery, Nick Cappillo, Ron Suciu, and Shirley Neice.

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Robert “Bob” Baxter and Wendell Eugene Lewis, aka “Vikasha”.

Be sure to check out the new Sandy Township website www.sandytwp.com. Visit the link and subscribe to their email notifications list to stay up to date. Thank you to trustees Bob Fallot, Gary Offenberger, and John Petro, Road Superintendent Gary McKinney, and Fiscal Officer Kathy McKinney for their dedication to public service.

Less than 25 tickets remain for the St. James Catholic Church 56 Ford Car Raffle. Text 330-575-7292 to arrange a ticket purchase, or stop in at the church office.

The Helping Hands Network is open Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. Please call 330-866-2005 with any questions. Financial support donations may be mailed to P.O. Box 595, Waynesburg, OH 44688. New HHN clients can register at any time. Volunteers are also welcome and can call the office for more information.

Helping Hands has been putting their COVID-19 Business Safety Initiative items to use. An air purifier and sanitizing machine is being used in the building on the carts. Thank you to the Stark County Health Department for these items.

To conserve space, please read the Magnolia TOTT column for items regarding Sandy Valley school news and events.

Have a wonderful week! Please call or email me your news for next week so we can all keep Waynesburg moving forward. Since this is the last published Press-News and printed Talk of the Town, I would like to thank you all for all of your positive comments and for sending in your news, birthdays, and anniversaries over the years. I have enjoyed doing this column so much. I joke about the $5/week that we received for doing this basically volunteer position puts me in another tax bracket, but this is definitely something you don’t do for the money. We do it for the love of our community and its history. It is for that reason, that we are going to continue to publish Talk of the Towns on the Sandy Valley Community Info & Events Facebook page. There are over 2,500 followers on that page, and we have already received good feedback about going to social media with our information. So please like the Facebook page, and continue to read and share your news with Maria and I, so you can Keep Waynesburg Moving Forward!

EAST CANTON

The next Osnaburg Historical Society business meeting is Monday, Feb. 14, 6 p.m. at Werner Inn.

Foltz Community Center Events:

• Senior Social, Feb. 9, 11 a.m. The menu consists of beef tips over mashed potatoes and the program will be St. Joseph Senior Living. The cost is a $7 donation. To reserve a spot, call 330-488-6500.

• The annual East Canton Rotary Chili Cook-Off is slated for Friday, Feb. 11, 4-7 p.m. The cost is $7 and carry outs are available. There will also be a few soup options.

• An all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast is set for Saturday, Feb. 12, 7-10:30 a.m. The cost is $7 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12, and free for children five and under.

• Valentine Day Craft Show, benefiting the East Canton Boy Scout Troop 36, will be held Saturday, Feb. 12, 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

• Super Bowl Sunday Swiss Steak Carryout, Feb. 13, 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Call ahead to order at 330-488-6500. Family packs are $35 and consist of four serving sof either Swiss steak or friend chicken, two family-sized sides, rolls and dessert. Individual meals are $13.

• Heritage Arms Gun Snow, Feb. 26-27.

Canton South

Helen Trompower

Upon hearing the news about the closure of The Press-News, Helen Trompower wanted to let everyone know how much this saddens her. She started reading The Press-News when she was in grade school. She has submitted news and worked for the paper for about 25 years. Back when the paper was still run by Jim and Jane France, Helen was told that she was their top subscriber with the most yearly subscriptions of anyone. Recently, due to health reasons, she has been unable to write her column. Helen holds the paper and all her readers close to her heart and will miss it greatly.