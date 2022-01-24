ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL coaching rumors: Reports suggest Aaron Glenn not a finalist for Broncos head coach job

By Jeremy Reisman
Pride Of Detroit
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is safe from being poached... for now. Glenn interviewed for the Denver Broncos head coaching vacancy a couple of weeks ago, and while the Broncos have not officially announced anything yet, it appears their search is narrowing without Glenn being in final...

www.prideofdetroit.com

Comments / 0

Related
AllLions

Odds Aaron Glenn Becomes Saints' Next Head Coach

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is not likely going to land the head coaching position with the Denver Broncos. After being one of the early candidates interviewed in Denver, his name was not included as being among the finalists for the opening. On Tuesday afternoon, a significant development occurred...
NFL
WWL-TV

Saints request to interview Aaron Glenn, Byron Leftwich for head coaching opening, reports say

NEW ORLEANS — With Sean Payton gone, the search for the next head coach of the New Orleans Saints is underway. On Thursday, ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted that the Saints have requested permission to interview Tampa Bay's offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich for their head coaching job and Sports Illustrated Senior NFL Reporter Albert Breer tweeted that the Saints have requested to interview Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for their head coaching job.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Pride Of Detroit

Tuesday open thread: Who should act as Lions head coach at the Senior Bowl?

The Senior Bowl is an excellent opportunity for the coaching team to get an in-depth look at some key players in the draft class. By coaching up a team of draft prospects for an entire week, the coaching staff will have an opportunity to see how these players respond to their style of teaching, learn their practice habits, and get to know them on a personal level that isn’t possible from the sidelines or via their scouting team.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Nfl Network#American Football#Cowboys#Oc#The Green Bay Packers#Saints
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Signed A New Quarterback

Just days after the end of the Green Bay Packers’ season, the team has added a quarterback to their QB room. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Packers have signed former LSU product Danny Etling. “Packers signed a new QB,” Kleiman tweeted. “Former Patriots Danny Etling, per his...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Adam Thielen Pounds Table for Current Vikings Coach

The Minnesota Vikings should brandish a new head coach in a week or two after dismissing Mike Zimmer. Zimmer’s Vikings were relatively successful but never got over the top. Left up to wide receiver Adam Thielen, one coach on the Vikings “current” staff better stay put. And that is Keenan McCardell, who coached wide receivers in 2021.
NFL
Popculture

Tennessee Titans Player Charged With Misdemeanor Assault After Fight With Walgreens Employee

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree was recently issued a citation as he was charged with misdemeanor assault after a fight with a Walgreens employee in Nashville, according to ESPN. The Metro Nashville Police Department said the incident took place on Sunday night at Walgreens after a verbal altercation between a 20-year-old male employee and some individuals who entered the store with Dupree, who allegedly grabbed the employee and his phone. That led to a fight between Dupree and the employee, and Durpee left once the altercation was over.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking the Bears head coach finalists

The Chicago Bears have found their new general manager in Ryan Poles, and it’s full-steam ahead as the new GM searches for a new head coach. Right now, the Bears have three finalists for their head coach vacancy: former Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell, Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.
NFL
On3.com

Aaron Rodgers makes promise to Packers organization, teammates

Aaron Rodgers‘ season ended on Saturday in shocking fashion, as the Green Bay Packers lost 13-10 to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs, sending Rodgers into an offseason full of mystery much earlier than expected. Now, as Rodgers could be on his way...
NFL
Pewter Report

REPORT: Jaguars To Hire Bucs Offensive Coordinator As Head Coach

The Bucs will have more than just players to replace on the roster this offseason. According to Eric Dillard of The Bold Take Podcast, the Jaguars are hiring Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich as their next head coach. SB Nation’s Demetrius Harvey confirmed the report shortly after. Leftwich...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy