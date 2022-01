Once again, local fashion is about to go to the dogs in the absolute best way possible. SPARKY, Saving Paws Animal Rescue of Kentucky, just announced their plans for the return of Bark in Style, which is one of my personal favorite fundraising events of the year. It's an event which mixes some of the best fashion from our most popular Owensboro retailers with some of the most adorable rescues you'll ever meet.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 14 DAYS AGO