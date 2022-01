Mike opens the show with reaction to an incredible weekend of NFL playoff action that saw 3 games end on FG’s and a fourth going to OT, further proving that the Eagles have a long way to go to reach the level of these teams as well as reassessing their QB situation. Mike, Tyrone and Jen get into a discussion about how the Bills should have handled the kickoff after taking the lead again with 13 seconds left (0:00-43:00). Mike is intrigued by some odds that have come out including the Eagles having the 4th best odds that they will be the team Aaron Rodgers will be playing for come week 1 of the 2022 season. Jenn Scordo reports on some of the weirder news stories of the day (43:00-1:27:30). Eagles legend Brian Westbrook joins the show to breakdown the unbelievable weekend of playoff football game by game with Mike and has some thoughts on the Eagles and what needs to happen with their QB situation (1:27:30-1:47:36). Mike needed a snack and went for a can of corn but decided to eat it cold instead of heating it up (1:47:36-2:01:20). Some Sixers talk comes up as a story has surfaced that Daryl Morey prefers to wait until the offseason now to trade Ben Simmons. Mike also came across a story that Robbie Gould reached out to former Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes for advice on kicking FG’s at Lambeau Field (2:01:20-2:44:16). Mike and the gang are going into their own OT leading into Flyers hockey (2:44:16-3:12:36).

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO