Busy week ahead for NASA, SpaceX

By FOX 35 News Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - It's a busy Monday for NASA!. The agency plans to get its latest space telescope into orbit around the sun! At 2 p.m., teams plan to fire the thrusters of the James Webb Space Telescope....

