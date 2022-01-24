ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colder Air Arrives Today, Milder Temps Midweek: Storm Center Update- Monday AM, January 24th

By Brian Karstens
KELOLAND TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePockets of snow have been falling overnight across parts of KELOLAND as temperatures begin to reverse course and drop during much of the day. Roads are snow covered and slippery across portions of eastern and northeastern KELOLAND. The light snow is being blown around a bit with gusts around...

CBS Baltimore

Weather Alert Day For Saturday Due to Potential Nor’easter

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued an Alert Day for Saturday. A coastal storm will bring us a variety of impacts including snow showers, slick roads, gusty winds and the potential for coastal flooding. While we are confident we’ll see accumulating snow, there is still uncertainty about how much we will get, particularly in the Baltimore metro area. Snow is expected to begin later in the day on Friday with the bulk of it falling overnight into Saturday morning. So far, it looks like the highest totals will be over the Eastern Shore, but this is something that we’ll...
BALTIMORE, MD
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: seasonable & nice today, colder air returns into Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Grab a jacket before stepping out the door this morning. We’re will likely remain near and below freezing until sunrise. Temperatures are forecast to warm nicely into this afternoon where highs will reach the middle and upper 50s, which is close to average. A decent amount of sunshine is also in today’s forecast before clouds increase into tonight ahead of a cold front.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Slight Warm Up Overnight, Lake Effect Snow Returns

CHICAGO (CBS) — Not as cold tonight. Rising temperatures and increasing clouds toward morning as our next system moves closer. (Credit: CBS 2) The fast-moving cold front will not have a lot of moisture to work with as it moves through later in the day. So only minimal snow showers along the frontal passage. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Once the front is through, winds turn northerly and lake effect snow develops into Friday. Isolated areas near the lake Friday could end up with 1″ to 3″. Dry & quiet for the weekend. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Rising temps. Turning cloudy. Low 13 degrees. THURSDAY: Cloudy with a few afternoon snow showers. Minimal amounts. High 30 degrees. FRIDAY: Lakeside snow showers. High 21 degrees. (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Showers To Continue Ahead Of Cold Front

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Showers will continue to move through the area Wednesday afternoon and evening from east to west. They have primarily been confined to Broward county Wednesday afternoon but will continue to develop farther south into Miami-Dade this evening. They are small and moving quickly so any downpours will be brief. With more activity developing over the interior, however, showers will remain in the forecast through Wednesday evening. An isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled but as of Wednesday afternoon, it looks like these will mostly be small showers with brief downpours. (CBS4) Thursday we remain unsettled as the low-pressure system moves across the state. Showers will be possible Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. Friday will be even warmer with highs around 80 degrees. It will be a chilly start to Saturday with temperatures in the upper 50s, a few storms are possible early in the day. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s. Some of the coldest air of the season arrives by Sunday morning when lows plummet to the low 50s. Highs will only be in the low 60s.
MIAMI, FL
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Warmer today, much colder air on the way

DRY WEATHER CONTINUES: Temperatures are mostly in the 20s over the northern half of Alabama this morning, but we expect a nice warm-up today. With a partly to mostly sunny sky, temperatures reach the mid 50s in most places this afternoon. The average high for Birmingham on January 27 is 55.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Milder this afternoon, but another quick shot of colder air arrives Friday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Expect a cold start to the morning but temperatures rebound into the upper 50s by afternoon under sunny to partly cloudy skies. Lows tonight won’t be as frigid thanks to clouds, but a dry cold front moves through Friday and sends temperatures back down to the freezing mark by Saturday morning. The weekend looks nice and pleasantly cool. Warmer weather returns by early next week with a couple of days in the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. A strong cold front moves through late next week and brings a threat of storms and a significant drop in temperatures by the end of next week! More details on that over the days ahead. Have a great Thursday!
LAKE CHARLES, LA

