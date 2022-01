Hollywood is full of stories of roles that got away, instances where an actor opted not to take a part or simply didn't get a part that ended up being memorable roles for someone else. Succession star Brian Cox is one such actor. In the Scottish actor's new memoir Putting the Rabbit in the Hat, Cox reveals several famous franchises missed out on being a part of, including the role of Robert Baratheon in Game of Thrones and the Governor in Pirates of the Caribbean. But he also missed out on being in Harry Potter, specifically the role of Mad-Eye Moody that was portrayed by Brendan Gleeson.

