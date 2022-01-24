ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Modernism Milan by Massimiliano Camoletto Architects

homeadore.com
 3 days ago

Modernism Milan apartment is a chic modernist home located in Milan, Italy, designed in 2020 by Massimiliano Camoletto Architects. Comfortable and bright 3,30 cm high ceiling flat, on the 2nd floor of a mid-century elegant building, located in one of the most authentic residential...

homeadore.com

Comments / 0

Related
homeadore.com

G House by Bazelet Architects

G House is a stunning modern residence located in Ra’anana, Israel, designed in 2021 by Bazelet Architects. We are proud to open 2022 with a Beautiful new project! 🎉. And this time, the dream home of a lovely Australian family who loves to entertain on “Shabbat” 😍
VISUAL ART
homeadore.com

Devon Passivhaus by McLean Quinlan Architects

Devon Passivhaus is a lovely brick house located in Devon, United Kingdom, designed in 2019 by McLean Quinlan Architects. Planning for this project was won under Paragraph 79, the Country House Clause, with a design taking inspiration from the surroundings. The overall design is simple and clean. An elegant brick...
INTERIOR DESIGN
homestratosphere.com

CARACCARD by Chevallier Architectes

Design team: David Castagna, Thibault Forissier, Sophie Rubin. We have been established and active in the Alpine Valley of Chamonix for 3 generations. Seeing architecture as an art form, we are always on the lookout for innovative ideas to make your project unique. Work on light, a mixture of wood/metal/glass materials, harmonious integration, and respect of its environment for an unparalleled work.
DESIGN
homeadore.com

Casa Cabrita Moleiro by Atelier Data

Casa Cabrita Moleiro is a lovely private residence located in Lagoa, Portugal, designed in 2021 by Atelier Data. Located on high ground in Vale d’el Rei, Lagoa, Casa Cabrita Moleiro aims to turn an old agricultural property into a residential space, where its flexibility to accommodate a wide variety of usage and sharing is a major Project condition.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milan#Italy#Art
ArchDaily

Iron Tea Room / Fujiwaramuro Architects

Manufacturers: Black Iron, Neodymium magnet, Tatami. Text description provided by the architects. Iron Tea Room. The Iron Tea Room is located in the Tokyo offices and gallery of Charley, a company that designs and sells zakka, which might be loosely defined as everyday items with style. The tea room includes a seventeen-meter-long table placed in front of a long, folding room partition printed with images from Hasegawa Tohaku’s Pine Trees screen. Although the client did not directly bring up zakka or Japanese style in discussions, we felt that these were the themes of the gallery and therefore incorporated them into our design proposal.
WORLD
homeadore.com

Piera House by Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

Piera House is a minimalist house located in Burriana, Spain, designed in 2021 by Fran Silvestre Arquitectos. The project talks about setting limits and their permeability. The first border is established between the street and the free space of the house, in Burriana, as in many municipalities the regulations establish a maximum dimension for the opaque fence and the rest of the height with a permeable materiality. We decided, perhaps influenced by the gate that Andreu Alfaro together with Emilio Giménez designed both in the house and in the sculptor’s studio, to make this border as an opaque filter for the views and penetrable for light and air, with a constant materiality in full height. This fine line built with aluminum profiles, which are arranged at an angle that prevents the view from the outside, draws a patio with almost the entire available surface. The heated area is limited by large-format glass carpentry, creating the feeling that the entire plot is the main space of the house. The dimension of the water pond seeks to broaden the perception of the spaciousness of this space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

ZigZag House / Kevin Veenhuizen Architects

Text description provided by the architects. With its robust timber facade, the zigzagging house extension wraps around the outdoor terrace and the beautiful waterfront Magnolia. The new living spaces open outwards and a void has been created in the center of the house for extra daylight from above. The clients...
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

Hankasalmi School Centre / Parviainen Architects

Text description provided by the architects. We design buildings and environments that increase well-being. When designing schools, it becomes exceptionally clear that we do not just create buildings but also the preconditions for activities, experiences, and encounters. Hankasalmi School Centre was designed to serve all inhabitants of Hankasalmi. The impressively sculptural building functions as an attractive landmark: the school is an inviting public building, a source of pride for the whole municipality.
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
ArchDaily

Two of a Kind Apartment / WY-TO architects

Text description provided by the architects. He is a tech-savvy CEO and an avid collector of watches. She is a renowned hairstylist based in NYC. Distinct tastes and styles define a unique duality between the young couple that sparked an opportunity to carve a bespoke project that spoke to their nature. A modest area meant that the intervention had to be controlled within a small footprint in order to maintain the main event area. These inspired the 2 opposing geological forms that perform in a concert of each other in this compact space design.
INTERIOR DESIGN
homeadore.com

Argo House by Megowan Architectural

Argo House is a contemporary house located in South Yarra, Australia, designed in 2021 by Megowan Architectural. Located in South Yarra, Argo is a sophisticated family home that capitalized fully on every square mm of its compact 214 sqm inner urban site. The design and massing carefully edit and respond to difficult planning interfaces at each boundary and organization of the home were set up to overcome the associated challenges of a south-facing rear yard. All ground floor spaces and circulation pinwheel around a central northeast-facing courtyard which serves not only as a welcome focal point to the entry sequence of the residence but also injects natural light deep into the principal living spaces of this high caliber home.
HOME & GARDEN
ArchDaily

Sonny Coffee&Juice / BodinChapa Architects

Lead Architects: Bodin Muenglue, Phitchapa Lothong. Text description provided by the architects. Sonny Coffee & Juice is a cafe serving coffee, juices, desserts and savories, located in the residential area in the center of the island city of Ayutthaya. It is a renovation of a townhome building that is featured on the balcony area in front of the building on the 2nd floor with a view of a large green area. The architects want to bring out the Terrace House to communicate in the new building that will arise because the terrace is the most communicating area with the surrounding context. Also, inside the same building, when we gradually open up the original spaces or materials, it can reveal a variety of charms or ways that can occur in the future.
VISUAL ART
homeadore.com

Trullo GT by Reisarchitettura

Trullo GT is a traditional stone house located in Ostuni, Italy, redesigned in 2020 by Reisarchitettura. The structure is located in a terraced land with an olive grove and a view on the surrounding valley, the original part includes a typical Ostuni tower with two rooms, a trullo, and an independent lamia, the extension consists of a new trullo and lamia with tuff vault in line with the traditional buildings of the place. The project has paid particular attention to the use of materials and construction systems typical of the area. The builder brought his experience as a “maestro trullaro”, a builder specialized in these typical constructions.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

The Urban Cottage / Wrkshop Architects

Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Dulux, Gyproc, Viking, Cedral, Xtratherm. Main Contractor: Vitas & Co. Text description provided by the architects. Located close to Dublin City Centre, this existing single-bedroom terraced cottage was in very poor condition. The cottage, like many others of its type, was built well and has lasted for generations but was now dark, damp, and unsuitable for contemporary living.
HOUSING
homeadore.com

Casa Feliz by ADND

Casa Feliz is a contemporary house located in Alibag, India, designed in 2020 by ADND. CASA FELIZ- the threshold story, tropical lifestyle, and a design subservient to nature. “The strong willingness of standing on a threshold, the crossing of which would transcend you into a placate world”. A strong...
HOME & GARDEN
homeadore.com

Casa Fly by BEEF Architekti

Casa Fly is a magnificent stone residence in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, designed in 2020 by BEEF Architekti, an architecture firm based in Bratislava, Slovakia. Mallorca is an island full of beautiful natural landscapes together with picturesque stone towns full of history and tradition. We came as unaware visitors, who learned step by step how to enter the Mediterranean territory with respect to the vernacular architecture.
VISUAL ART
homeadore.com

Hill to Horizon by Lloyd Hartley Architects

Hill to Horizon is a contemporary house in New Zealand designed by Lloyd Hartley Architects in 2020. Champagne gold and pastel purples; sunrises and sunsets shape the scene for this blended family home. There are curated outlooks and joyful vignettes. It’s grounded with plaster and dressed in a subtle timber tone.
WORLD
ArchDaily

Bricks on The move Building / Ákaran Architects

Text description provided by the architects. A stack of four cubes, Zomorrod 11 stands firmly at the heart of a traffic junction in Tehran. The design has incorporated the use of geometric brick pattern modules following a strategy by which the exterior façade of the building stretches inside and forms many elements of the interior; from the lowest parking level at -5 through to the top.
DESIGN
artland.com

César Manrique: The Architect and Protector of Lanzarote

“I’m like that, like my island, full of passion, power and, at the same time, naturalness. I always say that I didn’t come into this world wearing socks and a tie. I arrived naked, and I attempt to go through life like that.”. César Manrique. There is...
VISUAL ART
homestratosphere.com

Venice House by FINNE Architects

Structural Engineers: Parker Resnick, Los Angeles, CA. Bruce Resnick. Custom Steel Kitchen Pendant Design: by Nils Finne. Light Fixture Fabrication: by Landbridge Lighting, Seattle. Custom Cast Glass Breakfast Counter: Design by Nils Finne, Fabrication by Glassworks, Seattle WA. Custom Bath Accessories: VRI Series of twisted steel bath accessories. Design by...
LOS ANGELES, CA
homeadore.com

Terrace House by Aidlin Darling Design

Terrace House is a contemporary three-story house located in San Francisco, California, redesigned in 2019 by Aidlin Darling Design. This dramatic remodel of a non-descript 1950s hillside residence converts a two-story structure into a three-story home for a growing family. The contemporary home boasts contrasting but remarkable views of the city of San Francisco to the east and Sutro Tower to the west. The front and rear facades employ 20-foot-tall, 30-inch-deep steel brise soleils to deflect light and simultaneously frame cherished views while editing out less desirable ones. The southern and northern anchor walls are skinned with hand-troweled plaster and create visual and mental privacy from the adjoining neighboring homes. In between these walls reside crystalline glass-and-steel exterior structures that provide the family with remarkable eastern views of downtown San Francisco and beautiful sunset views through a canopy of backyard trees. A living roof provides ample insulation and rainwater purification as well as an inviting natural respite within the confines of an urban setting.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy