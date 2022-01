Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here. Indiana dominated Penn State in a 74-57 victory on Wednesday night in a game where almost everything went their way. The only negative occurrence of the game came at the 7:21 mark of the first half, when senior guard and hero of the Purdue upset, Rob Phinisee, went down with an injury.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO