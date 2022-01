What: Utah Jazz (30-17) at Phoenix Suns (36-9) The Utah Jazz come to Phoenix in a deep funk, having lost 7 of their last 9 games including a buzzer-losing loss to the Warriors on Sunday night where two Jazz shots to win or tie the game missed the mark as time expired in a 94-92 loss. The Jazz have now dropped to 4th in the West, behind the Suns, Warriors and Grizzlies.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO