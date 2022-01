The Los Angeles Rams may be the home team against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFC Championship, but the sight of 49ers fans flooding SoFi Stadium just weeks ago when the two NFC West rivals met in Week 18 has locals fearing another San Francisco takeover in the grandstands. To combat that, the Rams ticket office is restricting ticket sales to Greater Los Angeles Area residents, though two former 49ers stars seem to be doing their part in swinging the crowd toward the 49ers once again.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO