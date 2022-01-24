ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Papa Murphy’s ads emphasize take-and-bake format as chain expands

By Jon Springer
Advertising Age
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePapa Murphy’s, the nation’s largest “take-and-bake” pizza chain, is unveiling a campaign that for the first time puts a focus on the brand over its products. The new approach, Chief Marketing Officer Kim McBee told Ad Age, will help to introduce the brand to new geographies amid an expansion push, while...

