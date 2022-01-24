Former Lt. Governor and Rochester Mayor Robert Duffy speaks out on Cuomo

Current president of Rochester’s Chamber of Commerce and former police chief and mayor Robert Duffy discusses former governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation in recent interview. Cuomo announced he would step down as governor in August 2021 amid sexual harassment allegations from a number of women. Duffy served as Lieutenant Governor under Cuomo for one term.

“When the governor resigned from office that reinforced something to me because I’ve always been of the belief that if I’m accused of something that I did not do, I am never going to take a plea or plead guilty to a lesser charge, or resign. I’m going to stay and fight. Because if I’m right, I’m going to fight. And I think that to me it was concerning because why would you ever step away if you were innocent?” said Duffy in a recent interview with Spectrum Local News.

Duffy also spoke out about the new Bills stadium, police reform, and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on local business.

