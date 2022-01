AKRON, Ohio — It may be several years away, but Akron is already planning its milestone celebration in honor of the city’s 200th birthday in 2025. The Akron Bicentennial Commission, a new mayoral advisory board, has been established to oversee the planning and programming for the big birthday bash. Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan’s office said it’s a citizen-led initiative that will eventually have representatives from neighborhoods, special interest groups and every ward in the city.

AKRON, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO