Audi will be joining the electrification movement with greater enthusiasm soon, and even the brand's sole supercar is not immune. But not all cars are ready to be electric just yet. The R8 must yet have a fitting finale for its sonorous supercar, and the 2023 Audi A4 needs to be updated soon, not in another five years. Thus, Ingolstadt's engineers have been testing the new A4 (as well as a few other new arrivals) in icy conditions to ensure that everything works as it should. Our spy photographers have now captured images of the new A4 Avant (Audi speak for station wagon), and there's a decent number of details to take in.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO