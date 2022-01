Burglary — defined as the unlawful entry of a structure, such as a home or business, to commit a theft or felony — is the most serious nonviolent offense tracked by the FBI. There were just over 1 million burglaries were reported in the United States in 2020, the largest share of which were committed in residential properties, more often during the day than at night.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO