TV Series

Questions Fans Need to be Answered in Squid Game Season 2

By Michael Dinich
mxdwn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe big hit South Korean show Squid Game was the most popular show on Netflix, and now fans are thrilled and excited to see that season two is on the way. As season 2 is making its way to being completed, fans are raising many questions about it. They are curious...

television.mxdwn.com

92 Moose

Netflix Officially Confirms ‘Squid Game’ Season 2

While all signs have been pointing to this news for a long time, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has officially confirmed that Season 2 of Hwang Dong-hyuk's breakout series Squid Game is on the way. Sarandos revealed the update during an interview focusing on the streaming platform’s 2021 fourth quarter earnings....
TV SERIES
FanBolt.Com

‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Release Date, Cast, and News Updates

Squid Game became an international sensation after Netflix started streaming the hit Korean show globally. The show tackles income inequality, the corruption of capitalism, and the cycle of poverty in such a visceral way that the world can’t wait for Squid Game Season 2. So when will we get...
TV SERIES
TVLine

HIMYF Mystery Expands in Episode 3 — Plus, EP Says Sophie's Backstory Will Play a 'Huge Role' Moving Forward

Warning: The following contains spoilers about a new twist in Episode 3 of Hulu’s How I Met Your Father. Tuesday’s How I Met Your Father introduces a fifth potential baby daddy: Jefferson Elementary vice principal Drew (Drake & Josh‘s Josh Peck), who strikes up a connection with Sophie upon their second time meeting. The first time, as we’d soon discover, was at Sid and Hannah’s engagement party, when Sophie tapped Drew on the shoulder and asked if he had a phone charger handy. “In our pilot, [Sophie] makes clear that she met the father that night, which leaves a little bit of...
TV SERIES
purewow.com

Will There Be a ‘Squid Game’ Season Three? Director Hints at the Possibility

The popular South Korean survival series Squid Game is officially returning for a second season. Per Variety, the Netflix Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer, Ted Sarandos, confirmed that another season will be coming to the streaming platform. When asked if there is a second season, he said, “Absolutely. The Squid...
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

‘Squid Game’ Renewed for Season 2 & Is the Internet Here for It?

Squid Game has been renewed for season 2. According to Variety, the second season was officially given a green light by Netflix. Ted Sarandos, the Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer at Netflix confirmed it during an earning interview for the streaming services fourth quarter. When asked about whether the South...
TV SERIES
TODAY.com

The death games continue! 'Squid Game' is renewed for 2nd season

Netflix's hit series “Squid Game” is set to return to the streaming platform for a second season. Ted Sarandos, co-CEO and chief content officer for Netflix, confirmed the great news during an earnings interview for Netflix's 2021 fourth quarter. When asked directly if “Squid Game” would get another...
TV SERIES
