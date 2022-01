Howard's Nic Askew, Franklin College's Andrew Hendricks, and NC State's Braden Holloway are the three finalists. Current photo via CSCAA. The nominees for the National Collegiate Scholastic Trophy were announced today by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA). The trophy is awarded by both the CSCAA and National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association (NISCA). It is the highest honor in intercollegiate and interscholastic swimming and diving and awarded to the individual who has made “the greatest contribution to swimming as a competitive sport, and as a healthful, recreational activity in the province of undergraduate and scholastic education.”

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 23 HOURS AGO