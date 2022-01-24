ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

SBA announces ‘Small Business Digital Alliance’

By reporter01
Bradford Era
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Friday, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and Business Forward Inc., a non-profit organization working with small business leaders in support of policies promoting America’s economic competitiveness, announced the launch of the Small Business Digital Alliance (SBDA). A joint public-private co-sponsorship, the SBDA...

bizjournals

SBA launches small-business cybersecurity grant program

The Small Business Administration is rolling out a new $3 million pilot program to help small businesses develop stronger cybersecurity protections. The Cybersecurity for Small Business Pilot Program, run through the SBA’s Office of Entrepreneurial Development, offers state governments and territories the chance to compete for grants and in turn use those grants to provide training, counseling remediation and tailored cybersecurity services to new and emerging small firms across industries.
State
Washington State
oceansidechamber.com

SBA Administrator Guzman Announces New Pilot Program to Bolster Cybersecurity Infrastructure of Emerging Small Businesses

​SBA will Award $3M in Grants to Help States, Entrepreneurs Combat Rise in Cyber Attacks and Threats. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, small businesses have adopted technology at high rates to survive, operate, and grow their businesses. As a result, cybersecurity has become increasingly important as now, more than ever before, small business owners face cyber risks and challenges that could disrupt their operations and competitive advantages. As we seek to build a stronger and more inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem, we must innovate and provide resources to meet the evolving needs of the growing number of small businesses. With this new funding opportunity, the SBA intends on leveraging the strengths across our state governments, territories, and tribal governments to provide services to help small businesses get cyber ready and, in the process, fortify our nation’s supply chains,” said SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman.
bizjournals

Study: SBA PPP dollars went mostly to business owners, shareholders

Out of the nearly $800 billion paid out through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, only about 23% to 34% went directly to workers who would have lost their jobs. That works out to a cost of roughly $170,000 to $257,000 per job-year retained, with an estimate that...
@growwithco

TikTok for Small Business:

TikTok isn’t only for big brands. Here’s how five small businesses generate millions of views. People flock to TikTok for catchy yet imperfect videos. The raw, behind-the-scenes content pulls viewers into a story, even if only for a short time. Brand pages aren’t perfectly curated with pages of perfectly posed products and people. Instead, TikTok is all about authenticity, and that is something that small businesses can take advantage of.
bridgeportnews.net

Accounting for Small Businesses: The Basics

Accounting is a basic need for businesses. It entails maintaining a detailed record of all revenue and spending while properly extracting financial data from company activities. It is a critical task that assists small company owners in efficiently tracking and managing their money—particularly in the early stages. Small business accounting...
Forbes

Why Digital Marketing Should Be A Top Priority For Small Businesses In 2022

General Manager of Small Business at Dun & Bradstreet, overseeing the company’s small to mid-size business portfolio. The internet has become an indispensable tool for almost any consumer making a decision. Today’s internet users spend a daily average of nearly three hours on the internet, using it for communication, entertainment, research and information. In 2020, global retail e-commerce sales surpassed 4.2 billion U.S. dollars. One of the biggest fallacies I hear from small business owners is that they don’t need to worry about engaging with their customers digitally. So, what does this combination mean for small business owners and entrepreneurs?
westbendnews.net

Small Businesses are the Heartbeat of the Community

To be unique is to be remembered and that’s especially true for small businesses. Defiance County is home to several small businesses, which offer many special experiences and wares to customers. They also help create memories and support the community. At Just Be Original–JBO Fine Arts Academy in the...
nav.com

The Benefits of a Small Business Loan

Maybe you’ve been told by a colleague or friend that you should take out a small business loan, but you’re not quite convinced. After all, you’ll be taking on debt that has to be repaid. So why would you want to take out a loan for your business?
Clanton Advertiser

SBA opens regional center to help businesses recover

ATLANTA – The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) opened a Business Recovery Center (BRC) at the Hoover Recreation Center in Hoover on Jan. 6 to provide Alabama businesses with one-on-one assistance in submitting a disaster loan application if they were impacted by the severe storms and flooding on Oct. 6 – 7, 2021.
pymnts.com

This Week in Payments: Consumers Expect Digital Experiences Everywhere, Small Businesses Rapidly Adopt Tech, and Healthcare Demands Solutions to Complexity

From restaurants to landscapers to healthcare providers, businesses of all sorts are rapidly adopting digital solutions to the challenges specific to their industry. The second week of 2022 saw news about digital strategies, the deployment of new technologies and acquisitions and partnership among companies. Tom Priore, CEO of Priority Technology...
bronxnet.org

BronxTalk: Bronx Small Businesses

On this week’s BronxTalk, host Gary Axelbank focuses on a report about how to build small minority-owned Bronx businesses and the effectiveness of Business Improvement District (BIDS), especially in the age of COVID. The guests are Jonathan Bowles, Executive Director, Center of an Urban Future; Kerry McLean, Vice President of Community Development at WHEDco; and Dr. Camelia Tepelus, Executive Director of the Morris Park Business Improvement District.
cryptonews.com

Digital, Crypto Payments Key to Small Business Growth in 2022 - Visa

As much as 73% of surveyed small businesses said accepting new forms of digital payments is a fundamental factor to their growth in 2022, with 24% eyeing enabling cryptocurrency payments, according to a survey by US payments giant Visa. With this in mind, 59% of small businesses (SMBs) surveyed said...
NewsChannel 36

SBA loans announced for counties affected by Tropical Storm Fred

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the U.S. Small Business Administration will make low-interest loans available to homeowners and businesses affected by Tropical Storm Fred in mid-August to aid in their recovery. The low-interest loans are available to residents and businesses in Steuben County and the counties...
